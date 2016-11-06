Posted 

Championships still up for grabs in PBR World Finals

Zane Cook is bucked off of &quot;Roll Your Own&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Mason Lowe is bucked off of &quot;High Test&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Cody Heffernan is bucked off by &quot;Yoga&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Juliano Antonio Da Silva leaves the arena after getting bucked off of &quot;Swamp Wreck&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Valdiron de Oliveira rides &quot;Flight Plan&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Fans watch the action as bull riders compete during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Jorge Valdiviezo rides &quot;High Maintenance&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

&quot;Wicked Stick&quot; throws off Nathan Schaper while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Lachlan Richardson rides &quot;Milky Jones&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Tanner Byrne rides &quot;I'm A Gangster Too&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Ty Pozzobon rides &quot;Rebel Yell&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Stetson Lawrence celebrates his 89.00 ride on &quot;Texicali&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Zane Cook is bucked off of &quot;Roll Your Own&quot; while competing during the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The PBR World Finals will conclude Sunday with the final two rounds of competition at T-Mobile Arena starting at 12:45 p.m.

With extremely tight competition at the top, here are three things to watch for during Sunday’s action:

Who will win the world championship?

After bursting onto the scene last year, 22-year-old Brazilian Kaique Pacheco has a chance to become just the second rider in history to win Rookie of the Year one year and be the World Champion the next.

Pacheco entered the World Finals in the lead and helped pad it in Round 3, posting an 89 to win the round and edge Cooper Davis and Ty Pozzobon, who both finished at 88.5.

Saturday in Round 4, Pacheco rode Red Bandana for 86.5 points.

But Cooper Davis is right on his tail, 226.58 points behind him, and two-time champion J.B. Mauney is in third at 544.08 points.

All three have ridden three of four bulls at the World Finals, and the leader easily could change on the last day of the World Finals.

Who will win the World Finals?

Canadian Ty Pozzobon entered Saturday in first place in the standings after tying for first on Thursday and tying for second on Friday.

On Saturday, Pozzobon became the first to ride four bulls in the competition. Only Pozzobon and Ryan Dirteater have ridden all four.

However, with a 300-point night, Saturday’s event winner, Mauney, moved into first place in the World Finals standings.

Mauney has 470 points, followed by Guilherme Marchi at 415 and Pozzobon at 410.

Mauney won the World Finals in 2009 and 2013. Last year, Davis won the event, though Mauney was the World Champion.

Will Mauney set a record on Air Time?

Mauney is showing his fearlessness with the choice, as former NFL player Jared Allen’s Air Time has bucked off 100 percent of riders this year.

Air Time has the two highest marks this year — a 47.5 and a 47 — and Mauney has the most 90-point rides this season.

So, if Mauney manages to ride Air Time, the possibility of seeing a record is there.

Either way, it should be an interesting matchup to watch.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfandon Twitter.

 