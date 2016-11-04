Professional Bull Riders results — Day 2

RODEO
Professional Bull Riders
2016 World Finals
At T-Mobile Arena
Round 2 Results
Event Leaders
(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Chase Outlaw, 89.5-0-0-0-0-0-89.50-300 Points.
2. Ty Pozzobon, 84.25-89.5-0-0-0-0-173.75-257.5 Points.
3. Guilherme Marchi, 0-89.5-0-0-0-0-89.50-240 Points.
4. Cooper Davis, 87.5-0-0-0-0-0-87.50-180 Points.
5. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-87-0-0-0-0-172.75-170 Points.
6. Ryan Dirteater, 86.75-86-0-0-0-0-172.75-161.66 Points.
7. Rubens Barbosa, 0-89-0-0-0-0-89.00-125 Points.
8. Dener Barbosa, 0-87.5-0-0-0-0-87.50-95 Points.
9. Cody Nance, 85.25-0-0-0-0-0-85.25-75 Points.
10. Fabiano Vieira, 84.5-86-0-0-0-0-170.50-71.66 Points.
11. Eduardo Aparecido, 85-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-50 Points.
12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-86-0-0-0-0-86.00-36.66 Points.
13. Kaique Pacheco, 84.25-0-0-0-0-0-84.25-17.5 Points.
14. Valdiron de Oliveira, 84-85.5-0-0-0-0-169.50-12.5 Points.
15. Luis Blanco, 0-85.5-0-0-0-0-85.50-7.5 Points.
16. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-84.25-0-0-0-0-84.25
17. Tyler Harr, 83.75-0-0-0-0-0-83.75
18. Silvano Alves, 63-0-0-0-0-0-63.00
Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mike Lee, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Tanner Byrne, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Lachlan Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Robson Palermo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Stormy Wing, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Marco Antonio Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nathan Schaper, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nevada Newman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Kasey Hayes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Juliano Antonio Da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Neil Holmes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Zane Cook, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
World Finals Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5s, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 50, 5, 19, 4,997.83, $348,801.38
2. Cooper Davis, 42, 6, 17, 4,937.50, $322,207.75
3. J.B. Mauney, 33, 5, 17, 4,472.50, $270,012.93
4. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 48, 4, 15, 3,230.00, $275,935.06
5. Jess Lockwood, 47, 4, 17, 2,903.33, $172,278.68
6. Eduardo Aparecido, 41, 2, 10, 2,846.66, $158,977.00
7. Ryan Dirteater, 36, 3, 8, 2,631.66, $193,357.95
8. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 5, 11, 2,621.15, $183,481.75
9. Mike Lee, 67, 2, 16, 2,301.66, $139,984.63
10. Guilherme Marchi, 31, 1, 10, 2,196.66, $130,937.87
11. Shane Proctor, 35, 2, 4, 2,114.16, $203,781.66
12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 53, 4, 12, 2,069.16, $208,770.95
13. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 69, 3, 10, 1,907.50, $123,526.97
14. Chase Outlaw, 28, 10, 15, 1,879.16, $207,370.02
15. Tanner Byrne, 39, 2, 5, 1,845.83, $120,046.58
16. Lachlan Richardson, 58, 5, 13, 1,728.33, $93,124.87
17. Derek Kolbaba, 47, 7, 9, 1,727.50, $134,953.25
18. Robson Palermo, 43, 0, 8, 1,607.50, $82,056.79
19. Mason Lowe, 37, 3, 7, 1,546.66, $89,649.66
20. Gage Gay, 46, 1, 7, 1,535.33, $91,677.24
21. Silvano Alves, 39, 1, 5, 1,499.16, $100,212.14
22. Stetson Lawrence, 41, 0, 8, 1,423.66, $80,272.13
23. Rubens Barbosa, 40, 1, 9, 1,381.66, $72,802.83
24. Cody Nance, 43, 4, 12, 1,097.50, $78,827.14
25. Ty Pozzobon, 32, 5, 18, 965.83, $66,177.03
26. Valdiron de Oliveira, 52, 1, 8, 887.50, $62,208.30
27. Stormy Wing, 41, 0, 6, 860.00, $59,736.89
28. Aaron Roy, 47, 0, 5, 847.50, $52,665.38
29. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 55, 3, 12, 775.00, $62,696.85
30. Luis Blanco, 43, 5, 16, 740.00, $56,154.92
31. Nathan Schaper, 46, 2, 9, 725.00, $83,628.59
32. Tyler Harr, 50, 4, 12, 700.00, $58,186.11
33. Nevada Newman, 41, 1, 6, 640.00, $51,958.47
34. Kasey Hayes, 37, 1, 2, 595.33, $46,598.95
35. Dakota Buttar, 31, 2, 14, 572.49, $48,087.07
36. Jorge Valdiviezo, 33, 3, 10, 537.50, $42,257.94
37. Fraser Babbington, 40, 4, 10, 527.50, $50,823.44
38. Cody Heffernan, 41, 4, 9, 514.16, $41,077.38
39. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 4, 9, 493.75, $42,822.58
40. Kurt Shephard, 68, 0, 13, 475.00, $40,523.17
41. Justin Paton, 47, 0, 13, 455.00, $40,805.89
42. Brant Atwood, 50, 3, 13, 447.50, $49,380.52
43. Dener Barbosa, 16, 2, 8, 440.00, $18,515.96
44. Brady Sims, 47, 3, 12, 437.50, $40,452.33
45. Emilio Resende, 41, 1, 13, 419.58, $41,691.61