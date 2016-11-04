Posted Updated 

Professional Bull Riders results — Day 2

Professional Bull Riders results — Day 2

Shane Procter rides Garbor's Ghost during the second day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders

2016 World Finals

At T-Mobile Arena

Round 2 Results

Event Leaders

(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Chase Outlaw, 89.5-0-0-0-0-0-89.50-300 Points.

2. Ty Pozzobon, 84.25-89.5-0-0-0-0-173.75-257.5 Points.

3. Guilherme Marchi, 0-89.5-0-0-0-0-89.50-240 Points.

4. Cooper Davis, 87.5-0-0-0-0-0-87.50-180 Points.

5. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-87-0-0-0-0-172.75-170 Points.

6. Ryan Dirteater, 86.75-86-0-0-0-0-172.75-161.66 Points.

7. Rubens Barbosa, 0-89-0-0-0-0-89.00-125 Points.

8. Dener Barbosa, 0-87.5-0-0-0-0-87.50-95 Points.

9. Cody Nance, 85.25-0-0-0-0-0-85.25-75 Points.

10. Fabiano Vieira, 84.5-86-0-0-0-0-170.50-71.66 Points.

11. Eduardo Aparecido, 85-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-50 Points.

12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-86-0-0-0-0-86.00-36.66 Points.

13. Kaique Pacheco, 84.25-0-0-0-0-0-84.25-17.5 Points.

14. Valdiron de Oliveira, 84-85.5-0-0-0-0-169.50-12.5 Points.

15. Luis Blanco, 0-85.5-0-0-0-0-85.50-7.5 Points.

16. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-84.25-0-0-0-0-84.25

17. Tyler Harr, 83.75-0-0-0-0-0-83.75

18. Silvano Alves, 63-0-0-0-0-0-63.00

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mike Lee, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Tanner Byrne, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lachlan Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Robson Palermo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Stormy Wing, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Antonio Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Nathan Schaper, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Nevada Newman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Kasey Hayes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Juliano Antonio Da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Neil Holmes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Zane Cook, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

World Finals Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5s, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Kaique Pacheco, 50, 5, 19, 4,997.83, $348,801.38

2. Cooper Davis, 42, 6, 17, 4,937.50, $322,207.75

3. J.B. Mauney, 33, 5, 17, 4,472.50, $270,012.93

4. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 48, 4, 15, 3,230.00, $275,935.06

5. Jess Lockwood, 47, 4, 17, 2,903.33, $172,278.68

6. Eduardo Aparecido, 41, 2, 10, 2,846.66, $158,977.00

7. Ryan Dirteater, 36, 3, 8, 2,631.66, $193,357.95

8. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 5, 11, 2,621.15, $183,481.75

9. Mike Lee, 67, 2, 16, 2,301.66, $139,984.63

10. Guilherme Marchi, 31, 1, 10, 2,196.66, $130,937.87

11. Shane Proctor, 35, 2, 4, 2,114.16, $203,781.66

12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 53, 4, 12, 2,069.16, $208,770.95

13. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 69, 3, 10, 1,907.50, $123,526.97

14. Chase Outlaw, 28, 10, 15, 1,879.16, $207,370.02

15. Tanner Byrne, 39, 2, 5, 1,845.83, $120,046.58

16. Lachlan Richardson, 58, 5, 13, 1,728.33, $93,124.87

17. Derek Kolbaba, 47, 7, 9, 1,727.50, $134,953.25

18. Robson Palermo, 43, 0, 8, 1,607.50, $82,056.79

19. Mason Lowe, 37, 3, 7, 1,546.66, $89,649.66

20. Gage Gay, 46, 1, 7, 1,535.33, $91,677.24

21. Silvano Alves, 39, 1, 5, 1,499.16, $100,212.14

22. Stetson Lawrence, 41, 0, 8, 1,423.66, $80,272.13

23. Rubens Barbosa, 40, 1, 9, 1,381.66, $72,802.83

24. Cody Nance, 43, 4, 12, 1,097.50, $78,827.14

25. Ty Pozzobon, 32, 5, 18, 965.83, $66,177.03

26. Valdiron de Oliveira, 52, 1, 8, 887.50, $62,208.30

27. Stormy Wing, 41, 0, 6, 860.00, $59,736.89

28. Aaron Roy, 47, 0, 5, 847.50, $52,665.38

29. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 55, 3, 12, 775.00, $62,696.85

30. Luis Blanco, 43, 5, 16, 740.00, $56,154.92

31. Nathan Schaper, 46, 2, 9, 725.00, $83,628.59

32. Tyler Harr, 50, 4, 12, 700.00, $58,186.11

33. Nevada Newman, 41, 1, 6, 640.00, $51,958.47

34. Kasey Hayes, 37, 1, 2, 595.33, $46,598.95

35. Dakota Buttar, 31, 2, 14, 572.49, $48,087.07

36. Jorge Valdiviezo, 33, 3, 10, 537.50, $42,257.94

37. Fraser Babbington, 40, 4, 10, 527.50, $50,823.44

38. Cody Heffernan, 41, 4, 9, 514.16, $41,077.38

39. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 4, 9, 493.75, $42,822.58

40. Kurt Shephard, 68, 0, 13, 475.00, $40,523.17

41. Justin Paton, 47, 0, 13, 455.00, $40,805.89

42. Brant Atwood, 50, 3, 13, 447.50, $49,380.52

43. Dener Barbosa, 16, 2, 8, 440.00, $18,515.96

44. Brady Sims, 47, 3, 12, 437.50, $40,452.33

45. Emilio Resende, 41, 1, 13, 419.58, $41,691.61

 