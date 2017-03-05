Rugby sees growth in U.S. after appearance in Rio Olympics

Before 2016, the last time any form of rugby was played in the Olympics, Calvin Coolidge was president.

When rugby returned to the Olympic stage in Rio — this time rugby sevens — it undoubtedly helped direct more attention to the sport in the United States.

With the USA Sevens at Sam Boyd Stadium this weekend, tournament director Jon Hinkin was expecting a record crowd, predicting that more than 85,000 would walk through the gates.

So, with the Olympics in the rearview mirror, the next question is how to continue growing the sport, which already seems to be gaining in popularity.

Hinkin called rugby’s return to the Olympics a “coup” for the sport.

“Rugby and rugby sevens have been going on for over 140 years, but anytime you can get (in) the Olympics and people can understand that aspect, it’s just so much easier for the American public to wrap their head around,” Hinkin said. “And so really, a good thing to promote the growth of the game here in the U.S. was qualifying for the Olympics.”

Americans can watch rugby on the NBC Sports Network and, of course, the sport was televised during the Olympics.

U.S. women’s rugby sevens star Alev Kelter said having the sport on TV was helpful because it changed some perceptions of the game.

“I think a lot of people have this idea of rugby being very violent, and it’s quite the opposite,” said Kelter, noting that when people see it on TV, they get engrossed because each match is just 14 minutes.

After the team returned from Rio, Kelter said there was an effort to continue growing the sport.

“Now that we’re Olympians,” she said, “we have a bigger platform to reach a lot of people and do a lot of really great role model, team building, life coaching, whatever you need, but it starts to grow the game in that aspect.”

Her coach, Richie Walker, said he’s had more and more people reaching out to him and that the sport has “gone massive” in the U.S. since the Olympics.

His counterpart, U.S. men’s sevens coach Mike Friday, is still unsure of the impact the Olympics have had on the sport, but has ideas on how to grow it.

Friday said he has “no doubt the sport would have touched more eyeballs” in the U.S. in terms of people being introduced to the sport. Now, the trick is getting them to embrace it.

The key, he said, is to have national teams that can compete around the world, which in turn creates role models for kids.

“At the moment, in America, they aspire to be Tom Brady, LeBron James and those guys,” Friday said, “so they need a credible alternative, and I think if we can commercialize and invest properly in the national sevens program where we are already competing with the rest of the world, we’ll create further role models in addition to the likes of Perry Baker, Madison Hughes, Danny Barrett, Alev Kelter, (Kristen) Thomas.”

Creating role models will help grow the game at the grass roots level, and that, if coupled with rugby in high schools, will “complement the super sports of America,” Friday said, and give kids an alternative sporting path.

But that path needs to be paved at a younger age. Many players in the U.S. aren’t taking up the sport until a later age. Kelter, for example, didn’t pick up a rugby ball until she was 22. That puts the U.S. behind other nations.

So, while the Olympics might have helped spur more growth in the sport, Friday knows there’s still work to do.

“The Olympics gives you the American dream, that’s what the Olympics brings,” he said. “It gives you the American dream, but just because it’s the Olympic dream isn’t enough. We have to strategically take advantage of it.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.