Southern Nevada athletes make colleges choices official

web1_webpreps-signingday-1040_7346010.jpgBuy Photo
Bishop Gorman's Abbey Archambault sits with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1039_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman girls basketball coach Kevin Nixon talks to student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1040_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Abbey Archambault sits with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1041--1-_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Skylar Jackson sits with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1042_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Skylar Jackson, left, sits with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1043_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman baseball player Jarrod Billig sits with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1044_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Leah Glaser, right, sits with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1045_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Skylar Jackson, middle, talks with fellow student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1046_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman athletes Skylar Jackson, left, Jarrod Billig, Abbey Archambault and Leah Glaser pose for a photo during an event for students expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1047_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Abbey Archambault hugs her mother Nancy Archambault during an event for student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent this fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1048--1-_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Leah Glaser, middle, pose for a photo with parents Joshua and Irene Glaser at an event for student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1049_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Leah Glaser poses for a photo with parents Joshua and Irene Glaser at an event for student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1050_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman athletes Skylar Jackson, left, Jarrod Billig, Abbey Archambault and Leah Glaser pose for a photo during an event for students expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1051_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman athletes Skylar Jackson, left, Jarrod Billig, Abbey Archambault and Leah Glaser pose for a photo during an event for students expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1052--1-_7346010.jpg
Keith, Skylar and Savannah Jackson and Aleksi Lewis pose for a photo during an event for Bishop Gorman athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday-1053_7346010.jpg
Sherry Washington, Skylar Jackson, Teena Baxter and Kevin Hixon pose for a photo during an event for Bishop Gorman athletes expected to sign college letters of intent during the fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_signingday_110916cs_012_7346010.jpg
Centennial softball player Brianna Benoit reacts as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Benoit is slated to attend Regis University. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_011_7346010.jpg
Arbor View softball players and triplets, from left, Breanne, Bryce, and Brittany Henricksen prepare to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The triplets are slated to attend Black Hills State University. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_001_7346010.jpg
Arbor View softball players and triplets, from left, Bryce, Breanne, and Brittany Henricksen look around as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The triplets are slated to attend Black Hills State University. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_010_7346010.jpg
Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_009_7346010.jpg
Arbor View softball player Breanne Henricksen looks on as people gather to watch Las Vegas area high school softball players sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_008_7346010.jpg
People arrive to watch as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_007_7346010.jpg
Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_006_7346010.jpg
Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_005_7346010.jpg
Arbor View softball player Taylor Beaman reacts as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Beaman is slated to attend Fort Lewis College. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_004_7346010.jpg
National letters of intent sit on tables as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign them at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_003_7346010.jpg
Centennial softball player Brianna Benoit reacts as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Benoit is slated to attend Regis University. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_signingday_110916cs_002_7346010.jpg
People take photos as Las Vegas area high school softball players gather to sign their national letters of intent at PrimeTime batting cages in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_web_preps-signingday-1047_7346010.jpg
Bishop Gorman's Abbey Archambault hugs her mother Nancy Archambault during an event for student athletes expected to sign college letters of intent this fall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_008_7346010.jpg
Pam Wilmore, from left, Samantha Thomas, Jayden Eggleston, Megan Jefferson and Shyla Miller sign their letter of intent at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_001_7346010.jpg
Samantha Thomas, left, and Jayden Eggleston wait to sign their letters of intent at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_002_7346010.jpg
Megan Jefferson signs a letter of intent at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Jefferson will attend Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Calif. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_003_7346010.jpg
Family members wait for signing day to begin at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_004_7346010.jpg
Shyla Miller, from right, and Megan Jefferson wait to sign their letters of intent at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Jefferson and Miller both will attend Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Calif. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_005_7346010.jpg
Jayden Eggleston, left, and Megan Jefferson sign a letter of intent at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Eggleston will attend Iona College and Jefferson will attend Academy of Art University in San Francisco, Calif. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_006_7346010.jpg
Jayden Eggleston, left, and her mother, Camisha Gathright, pose during a letter signing event at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Eggleston will attend Iona College. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_007_7346010.jpg
Centennial High School Principal Trent M. Day, center, speaks to the girl's basketball players on signing day in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_009_7346010.jpg
Camisha Gathright, mother of Jayden Eggleston, leaves signing day at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Her daughter will attend Iona College. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday3_110916lt_010_7346010.jpg
Pam Wilmore, left, Samantha Thomas wait to sign their letters of intent at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_008_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Dylan Orlando signs his paperwork for playing baseball at Washington State University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_009_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Dylan Orlando signs his paperwork for playing baseball at Washington State University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_010_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Dylan Orlando coach is celebrated by his baseball coach Joe Hallead at Palo Verde High School before signing onto play baseball for Washington State University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_013_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Cara Beatty signs her paperwork for playing softball at UNLV, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_014_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Reese Lamph is celebrated by her swimming coach Brent Gonzalez at Palo Verde High School before singning onto swim for University of Houston, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_0019_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Cameron Meeks signs his paperwork for playing golf at Loyola Marymount University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_021_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Dylan Orlando hugs his baseball coach Joe Hallead at Palo Verde High School before signing onto play baseball for Washington State University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_006_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Cameron Meeks signs his paperwork for playing golf at Loyola Marymount University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_004_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Jack Trent signs his paperwork for playing golf at UNLV, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_003_7346010.jpg
A cake is cut in celebration of the Palo Verde senior athletes that were chosen to play their sport at different universities across the country Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

web1_preps-signingday2-nov10-16_110916eb_001_7346010.jpg
Palo Verde senior Dylan Orlando signs his paperwork for playing baseball at Washington State University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

By DAVID SCHOEN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Abbey Archambault will try to help Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team win its first Class 4A state title this weekend.

But before Archambault heads north, she had a little business to take care of Wednesday.

Archambault, a 6-foot senior outside hitter/middle blocker, signed a letter of intent with Idaho State during a ceremony in Gorman’s gymnasium attended by more than 100 friends and family.

Archambault was joined by three other Gorman athletes who signed: baseball player Jarrod Billig (Seattle), girls bowler Leah Glazer (Arkansas State) and girls basketball player Skylar Jackson (Sacramento State).

Gorman baseball player Matt Mitchell signed with Pepperdine in a private ceremony.

“It was a hard journey to get here just because I had so many decisions to make,” Archambault said. “My whole team pushed me through the hard times when I thought I couldn’t do it, and my team always had my back. It’s just exciting knowing I signed, but it was all because of my teammates.”

The event at Gorman was one of several around the valley on the first day of the fall signing period.

Centennial boys basketball player Troy Brown Jr. was the highest-profile local to sign, as the 6-7 standout made his commitment to Oregon official. Brown was joined by Bulldogs teammate Darian Scott (Missouri State) in a ceremony at the school’s gymnasium.

The Bulldogs also honored five seniors from the girls basketball team that will continue their careers in college, including state player of the year Samantha Thomas (Arizona), Jayden Eggleston (Iona) and Pam Wilmore (New Mexico State).

Archambault, who had the final two kills in Gorman’s five-set victory over Shadow Ridge in the Class 4A Sunset Region final Saturday, visited Idaho State in the spring and committed in May. She also considered American, Eastern Washington and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

“Once I went to Idaho State, it was like I was part of a family already,” Archambault said. “It’s an amazing school. I’m super excited to head up there.”

Glazer is the first bowler from Gorman to get a Division I scholarship. She finished second in the Division I state tournament as a junior and had the second-highest average in Southern Nevada at 195.3.

Glazer picked Arkansas State over Vanderbilt, Webber International (Florida) and Wichita State.

“Definitely, it feels like a big thing because I’m making my own mark doing something many people don’t get to do,” Glazer said. “I always aspired to be a collegiate bowler, so to be able to make it happen is a dream come true.”

Billig, a left-handed pitcher, went 2-0 with a 2.47 ERA and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings for the Gaels as a junior.

Jackson, a 5-10 guard, is expected to lead Gorman this season after filling a supporting role last season on a team with three Division I recruits.

While a handful of Gorman athletes made their college choice official, one player from the school who remains uncommitted is senior boys basketball player Charles O’Bannon Jr.

O’Bannon reportedly is considering North Carolina State, Southern California, UCLA and UNLV, and it is not clear whether he will sign during the fall period that ends Wednesday.

Findlay Prep boys basketball senior P.J. Washington is expected to announce his college decision Thursday on ESPNU. Washington has narrowed his choices to Kentucky, North Carolina and UNLV.

Contact reporter David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Commitments from local athletes

BASEBALL

Name, School, College commitment

Cade Adams, Desert Oasis, UNLV

A.J. Amelburu, Green Valley, CSN

Jarrod Billig, Bishop Gorman, Seattle University

Brett Brocoff, Desert Oasis, Utah

Bryce Bullock, Spring Valley, UNLV

Jay DeSoto, Bonanza, CSN

Frankie Fitzgerald, Green Valley, Colorado Mesa

Joe Fitzhugh, Arbor View, Arizona

Noah Hemphill, Coronado, Kansas State

Nick Hernandez, Bishop Gorman, CSN

Kyle Horton, Centennial, CSN

Blake Kaplan, Sierra Vista, Chicago State

Garett Lake, Coronado, UC San Diego

Drake Maningo, Green Valley, Seattle University

Matt Mitchell, Bishop Gorman, Pepperdine

Dylan Orlando, Palo Verde, Washington State

Jaxon Otis, Spring Valley, Salt Lake Community College

Kevin Pindel, Silverado, CSN

Jacob Rogers, Liberty, UNLV

Nick Rupp, Spring Valley, UNLV

Jordan Sadovia, Bishop Gorman, College of Southern Idaho

Donta Williams, Legacy, Arizona

Jack Wold, Basic, UNLV

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Name, School, College commitment

Bailey Anderson, Las Vegas Academy, Arizona State

BOYS BASKETBALL

Name, School, College commitment

Troy Brown Jr., Centennial, Oregon

Tristan Clark, Findlay Prep, Baylor

Kennedy Koehler, Coronado, UC San Diego

Christian Popoola, Bishop Gorman, Brigham Young

Darian Scott, Centennial, Missouri State

Capri Uzan, Desert Pines, Air Force

Demetrius Valdez, Durango, Benedictine University (Ariz.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Name, School, College commitment

Jayden Eggleston, Centennial, Iona

Skylar Jackson, Bishop Gorman, Sacramento State

Megan Jefferson, Centennial, Academy of Art University (Calif.)

Shyla Miller, Centennial, Academy of Art University (Calif.)

Samantha Thomas, Centennial, Arizona

Pam Wilmore, Centennial, New Mexico State

GIRLS BOWLING

Name, School, College commitment

Leah Glazer, Bishop Gorman, Arkansas State

BOYS GOLF

Name, School, College commitment

Charlie Magruder, Faith Lutheran, Gonzaga

Cameron Meeks, Palo Verde, Loyola Marymount

Jack Trent, Palo Verde, UNLV

BOYS LACROSSE

Name, School, College commitment

Christian Marshall, Faith Lutheran, Air Force

SOFTBALL

Name, School, College commitment

Breanna Alvarez, Liberty, Holy Names University (Calif.)

Taylor Austin, Coronado, Kentucky Christian

Makenzie Ball, Centennial, Southern Utah

Skyler Ball, Centennial, Southern Utah

Taylor Beaman, Arbor View, Fort Lewis College (Colo.)

Cara Beatty, Palo Verde, UNLV

Brianna Benoit, Centennial, Regis University (Colo.)

Alexa Blazek, Green Valley, William Penn (Iowa)

Mary Dungey, SWCTA, Iowa Central

Elsy Guzman, Desert Oasis, Arizona Christian

Erica Hardy, Coronado, Western Washington

Kylie Hefley, Liberty, Fort Lewis College (Colo.)

McKenna Hefley, Liberty, Fort Lewis College (Colo.)

Breanne Henricksen, Arbor View, Black Hills State (S.D.)

Brittany Henricksen, Arbor View, Black Hills State (S.D.)

Bryce Henricksen, Arbor View, Black Hills State (S.D.)

Jillian James, Coronado, Cal State Northridge

Kayla King, Foothill, Lindenwood University (Mo.)

Marissa Kopp, Coronado, Calumet College of St. Joseph (Ind.)

Katelyn Long, Pahrump Valley, Regis University (Colo.)

Haylee Lupinetti, Palo Verde, Saginaw Valley State (Mich.)

Sophia McCann, Coronado, Trinidad State Junior College (Colo.)

Taylor Okamura, Coronado, Hawaii-Pacific

Marisa Olmos, Liberty, Tulsa

Samantha Pochop, Rancho, Tulsa

Alessandra Ponce, Silverado, George Washington

Ashleigh Rodriguez, Liberty, Duke

Kayla Rutledge, Arbor View, Texas-El Paso

Jaden Tate, Centennial, Seton Hall

Dylan Underwood, Coronado, South Dakota

Kalei Watkins, Sierra Vista, Southern Utah

BOYS SWIMMING

Name, School, College commitment

Carter Grimes, Centennial, Missouri

Richard Selznick, Palo Verde, Brandeis University (Mass.)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Name, School, College commitment

Reese Lamph, Palo Verde, Houston

Emelia Piccininni, Palo Verde, Cal Poly

Abby Richter, Green Valley, Virginia

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Name, School, College commitment

Makenzi Abelman, Durango, Cal State Fullerton

Abbey Archambault, Bishop Gorman, Idaho State

Paige Poggione, Bishop Gorman, Cal Lutheran

 