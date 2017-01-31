Super Run returns to Las Vegas this weekend

Caped superheroes will be on the run this Saturday at Sunset Park, raising money for two local charities.

The Super Run, which brands itself as a “national series of 5K running events that partners with non-profit organizations to put on super-hero themed events to raise funds and awareness for their cause,” returns to Las Vegas this weekend.

Many of these causes are children’s charities, though Michelle Kinville, the general manager of the Super Run, said they’d partner with any nonprofit trying to raise money and awareness.

This year, they have partnered with Nevada Homes for Youth for the third consecutive year and Nevada PEP, a nonprofit which “provides information, services and training to Nevada families of children with disabilities, including those who are at risk or who have serious emotional disturbances and their service providers.”

This is the first year partnering with Nevada PEP.

“We’re going and we kind of grow in every aspect, it’s not only participants, but we hope to bring on more and more charities every year,” Kinville said. “That’s definitely a huge goal of ours.”

Superfly Running’s sister company, Superfly Kids, makes cause capes, which is where the idea for the Super Run came from.

“We would take the capes to hospitals, children’s hospitals and give them to the kids and they’re fighting cancer, fighting whatever disease they have and then in 2015 our boss said that he wanted to start a charity run to attach to,” Kinville said.

The race has taken off from there and spread across the country.

In addition to the Las Vegas race, they will put on a race in Tampa, Florida; San Jose, California; Charleston, South Carolina; and Orlando, Florida, this month.

“We have three charity partners that are national partners of ours and then in addition, too, we seek out smaller community charities that are in the cities that we’re dealing with and we get them on board,” Kinville said. “They partner with us on the run. They provide us with volunteers. We provide them with a platform for the charity to raise funds for certain and also to bring awareness for their cause to that particular community.”

This year, in addition to adding another charity, the number of participants should be up for the race.

In 2015, about 415 people ran in Las Vegas. Last year, it was 801 people. This year, it is projected about 850 runners.

And registration will remain open until race day. From now until the day of event, individual runners can register for $40. On the day of the event, it is $45.

“We’re definitely excited to be back to Vegas,” Kinville said. “We love it there and definitely will be back there next year as well.”

