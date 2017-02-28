Ultramarathon to hit Sloan Canyon on Saturday

Annette Schulz and Darrell Henry signed up for Trail Trashed together.

The pair of friends didn’t get their chance to run it side-by-side before Henry passed in December after a battle with cancer. But Saturday, Schulz will bring Henry with her as Trail Trashed returns to Sloan Canyon.

“His wish was to have his ashes scattered and so I’m carrying his ashes for the 100 miles and running the race in his honor,” Schulz said.

Schulz, who lives in Reno, will be one of about 250 people running in Trail Trashed, which offers everything from a one mile kids’ fun run to a 100-miler.

She’s one of just 12, however, who will be running the longest distance.

Race director Heidi Dove, an ultrarunner herself, decided to add the 100-mile option for this year’s event, saying there aren’t enough races of that distance in the Las Vegas area.

There are three, including Trail Trashed, which she is aware of.

“A lot of people who get into this just have very extreme personalities and are very adventurous and so the road running doesn’t cut it,” Dove said. “It’s like we need something else, we need to see how far our bodies can go and how much we can push our bodies and our mind.”

The course will be a 25-mile loop through Sloan Canyon, and those doing the 100 miler have 36 hours to complete it.

Schulz has never run 100 miles, though she’s completed a 50-mile race and has done some 50Ks and 55Ks.

She said she’s been training for the race for five or six months, doing shorter runs during the week and then back-to-back runs on the weekend. A typical weekend could include a 26-30 mile run one day followed by a 15-18 mile run the next day.

Dove, who has completed three 100-mile races herself, said people often train for races of this distance by doing late-night runs, sleeping for a couple hours and then picking up where they left off in the morning. She said they would also do cross training to train different muscle groups and will dial in on their nutrition.

A common practice for runners in these long-distance races is to have a pacer come run with them around halfway through.

“You’re starting to hallucinate at mile 50 and you’re sleep deprived so you’re having somebody who runs with you to make sure you’re drinking and eating and not passing out,” Dove said.

Shulz plans to do that, having some friends come out and help keep her company and run with her late in the race.

And, of course, she’ll have Henry with her, too.

“I’m just taking his ashes along for the race because he never got a chance to run an ultra race,” Schulz said. “Posthumously, this is his chance to finish an epic race that he wanted to do and I’m happy to help him do that. That’s my motivation to finish.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.