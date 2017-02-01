UNLV football’s recruiting class of 2017 stands at 18

UNLV football’s National Signing Day came and went Wednesday without any surprises.

By 9:30 a.m., the Rebels received tight end Noah Bean’s fax to complete the set of 14 expected national letters of intent.

Tony Sanchez’s third recruiting class stands at 18 with 13 high school recruits and five junior college commits from six different states.

Now the focus turns to the rankings where the Rebels set the bar high last year. UNLV didn’t crack the top 100 like the class of 2016, which was rated No. 71 and third in the Mountain West to go along with 10 three-star recruits, according to Rivals.com.

The three major recruiting websites have different scores for UNLV’s 2017 group. According to Scout.com, UNLV is No. 110 in the nation and last in the Mountain West with four three-star recruits. The Rebels did better on the Rivals rankings as the eighth team in the Mountain West with three three-star recruits. UNLV received seven three-star recruits by 247Sports.com but were ranked 10th in the conference.

Sanchez said his focus this year was to add depth at short-handed positions, and preferred quality over quantity. UNLV had 23 players signed during the 2016 National Signing Day, five more than this year.

The Rebels’ average per player was 2.17 stars, fifth best in the Mountain West, according to Rivals.

Sanchez will officially introduce the class of 2017 during a 1 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

