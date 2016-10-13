UNLV basketball creates game-like atmosphere at practice

UNLV first-year basketball coach Marvin Menzies has closed practices so far, so the media and public haven’t received a read on how the workouts are proceeding.

But senior guard Uche Ofoegbu said if someone were to watch, that person might come away with the wrong impression.

“You would think that we hated each other, how much we get at it,” Ofoegbu said. “I love that about that competitiveness. I feel like game in, game out, me and the team wearing UNLV there’s going to be a target on our back.”

Sophomore guard Jalen Poyser said he welcomed the intensity.

“It feels like games every day,” Poyser said. “Although we’re brothers, we still understand that basketball’s all about getting better and helping each other get better because if you’re not getting better, you can’t win games because there’s always another team out there working harder than you.”

The Rebels open their season Nov. 11 against South Alabama at the Thomas & Mack Center.

They take virtually an entirely new team into the season, with all but three players entering their first season at UNLV.

Menzies said the preseason has been a learning experience, with the players essentially going through two-a-days with individual drills f0llowed by team practices.

“These freshmen, I’m wearing them out right now,” Menzies said. “Jalen’s really good. Jalen’s got a great motor, and he’s a gym rat, and there are a few other guys. Uche’s a gym rat. So they’re handling it a little bit better, but some of these guys, it’s just new. They’re not used to it, but it’s proven. It’s the same thing we did at Louisville (under Rick Pitino).”

FORCED OUT

With preparations under way for Wednesday’s presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Rebels aren’t able to practice at Mendenhall Center. They instead will be at the South Gym.

Menzies said because teams are required to take 12 days off between the beginning of practices and the first game, the Rebels probably will use three of them during this stretch.

“During those days off, they’ll have some facilities if they want to go get up shots on their own on campus,” Menzies said.

DUKE ON HORIZON

The Rebels are used to vacating the T&M in early December because of National Finals Rodeo, being forced to play its games elsewhere. The Rebels have in recent seasons played one game during that stretch on a neutral court, and this season will face Duke on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena.

Ofoegbu said he was intrigued by seeing how Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski ran Team USA when it trained this summer at Mendenhall.

“I was in amazement at how Coach carries himself,” Ofoegbu said. “The history with UNLV and Duke is real big. We look forward to the challenge. A lot of locals have been saying, ‘This is the game you’ve got to win. If you don’t win any other game, this is the game.’”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on Twitter: @markanderson65