Communication breakdown blamed for UNLV woes at Central Michigan

With apologies to the classic Paul Newman movie, “Cool Hand Luke,” UNLV’s football team attributed some of its struggles on both sides of the ball in Saturday’s 44-21 loss at Central Michigan to a lack of communication.

Assignments lost in translation were especially apparent on defense, which gave up 499 yards of total offense for the second straight game and allowed Chippewas quarterback Cooper Rush to throw six touchdown passes, several of them to wide-open receivers.

“We had some major breakdowns,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “Mentally we did not have a very good game. Communication was an issue.”

Said UNLV senior cornerback Torry McTyer: “If one guy’s not on the same page as all 11 guys, you’ll see it. It will just mess up everything else. It’s all about communication.”

In an attempt to get everybody on the same page entering Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game against Idaho, Rebels senior linebacker and captain Ryan McAleenan called for a defensive players-only meeting Sunday.

“We just sat down and discussed and pointed out things we did wrong, things we did right and what we need to do to get better,” senior safety Troy Hawthorne said. “And we’ll get better at it.”

Likewise, UNLV senior center and captain Will Kreitler and senior running back and captain David Greene held a players-only meeting for the offense.

“We just kind of talked about stuff we’ve got to work on and what we’ve got to do better this week,” Kreitler said. “It starts with the little things, just everybody doing the right thing whether you’re on or off the field. You’ve just got to be getting in your playbook more, little things like that, put in extra work and do the right thing.”

Other than a 85-yard touchdown run by Lexington Thomas, the Rebels rushed for only 97 yards on 37 carries for a paltry 2.6-yard average Kreitler blamed on a lack of communication.

“There were a couple things we worked on in practice and then they showed up in the game and at times it was like we’d never seen it before,” he said.

INJURY REPORT

Kurt Palandech’s sore right shoulder and biceps have healed to the point that the junior has regained his spot as the team’s No. 2 quarterback, supplanting redshirt freshman Dalton Sneed. However, Sanchez said there’s no plan to play Palandech.

• Evan Austrie, a redshirt freshman defensive back, is out indefinitely after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the first half of Saturday’s loss at Central Michigan.

• Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Presley will miss his third straight game with a foot injury.

LAS VEGAS CONNECTIONS

Idaho offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich was head coach at Las Vegas High School for nine years before joining UNLV as wide receivers coach from 2004 to 2009.

• Vandals starting quarterback Matt Linehan’s father, Scott Linehan, is the current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and ex-St. Louis Rams head coach who served as UNLV’s quarterbacks coach in 1991.

• Idaho defensive lineman Zach Cable’s father, Tom Cable, is a current Seattle Seahawks assistant coach and ex-Oakland Raiders head coach who was UNLV’s offensive line coach in 1991.

MOUNTAIN WEST SPOTLIGHT

San Diego State (3-0) is ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, at No. 22, for the first time since Nov. 7, 1995, when it was No. 25.

• Aztecs running back Donnel Pumphrey, a Canyon Springs High School product, leads the nation in rushing with 599 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries (8.2 ypc).

• The Rebels’ next road game is Oct. 8 at San Diego State, which is riding a 13-game win streak, the second-longest active streak in the country behind Alabama’s 15-game run.

