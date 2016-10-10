First look at UNLV’s next opponent: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

UNLV’s football team (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West) will try to bounce back from Saturday’s 26-7 loss to San Diego State when it travels to Honolulu to take on an improved Hawaii team (3-3, 2-0 MW) at 9 p.m. (PT) at Aloha Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rainbow Warriors:

Who: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

When: 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Aloha Stadium

TV/Radio: KVVU-5; KWWN-AM (1100); KWWN-FM (100.9)

Line: Hawaii -5

Series: Hawaii leads 15-10

Last meeting: UNLV 41, Hawaii 21 (Nov. 7, 2015 at Sam Boyd Stadium)

2015 record: 3-10 (0-8 MW)

2016 record: 3-3 (Lost 51-31 to California, 63-3 to Michigan, 47-28 to Arizona; beat Tennessee-Martin 41-36, UNR 38-17 and San Jose State 34-17 on Saturday)

Head coach: Nick Rolovich (overall record: 3-3, first year; school record: 3-3, first year)

Returning starters: 9 offense, 6 defense

Three players to watch: QB Dru Brown, RB Diocemy Saint Juste, WR Marcus Kemp

About the Rainbow Warriors:

— The win at San Jose State snapped a 10-game road losing streak.

— Hawaii is 10-2 at home against UNLV and has won the last four meetings in Honolulu.

— Since replacing senior Ikaika Woolsey as starting quarterback, Brown, a sophomore, has completed 39 of 51 passes for 509 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions the last two weeks while leading Hawaii to two conference wins over UNR and San Jose State. Brown threw for 287 yards and two scores against the Spartans and also had a 62-yard touchdown run.

— Saint Juste leads the team in rushing with 502 yards, running for 205 yards against UNR.

— Kemp leads the squad in receptions (30) and receiving yards (510) and has four touchdown catches.

— Rolovich played two seasons at quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors in 2000 and 2001. He returned to his alma mater as quarterbacks coach in 2008 and 2009 and as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011 before spending the last four years as offensive coordinator for UNR.