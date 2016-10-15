Here’s how you can watch UNLV football at Hawaii tonight

UNLV finishes up its two-game road swing tonight against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu.

The Rebels (2-4) enter the game off a Week 6 loss to San Diego State. Hawaii (3-3) enters tonight’s game off a 34-17 win over San Jose State last week.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Time: 9 p.m. PDT

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

The Rebels return home next week to host conference foe Colorado State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

