Little Donnell Pumphrey breaks big records for San Diego State

The team with more rushing yards has won 17 of the last 18 games between UNLV and San Diego State.

The Rebels’ rushing attack, ranked ninth in the nation (273 yards per game), will be tested by the Aztecs’ 14th-ranked run defense (99.3 ypg) in Saturday night’s Mountain West showdown at Qualcomm Stadium. On the flip side, San Diego State (3-1, 0-0 MW) will be led by the nation’s leading rusher in senior running back Donnel Pumphrey (750 yards, eight touchdowns).

“I don’t see them stopping me, to be honest with you,” Pumphrey said.

Not many teams have stopped the speedy, elusive back out of Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas. Despite his slight 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound frame, Pumphrey broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk’s career rushing record at San Diego State earlier this season and leads all active players in career rushing yards (5,022), rushing touchdowns (53) and 100-yard rushing games (25).

“He’s got incredible balance, great vision and he runs extremely hard,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “He plays a lot bigger than he is.”

Pumphrey also is a capable pass catcher who was one of only four players in the country last season to lead his team in rushing yards (1,653) and receptions (28).

“That’s where the issue lies — him in space,” Sanchez said. “The first guy’s got to wrap and then the troops have got to come running. If he gets an inch, he’s a tough guy to bring down.”

Pumphrey was recruited by former UNLV coach Bobby Hauck — now the Aztecs special teams coordinator — but the Rebels never really had a shot. Pumphrey, who spent his early childhood in San Diego before moving to Southern Nevada in middle school, was intent on returning to his mother’s hometown. It also didn’t help Hauck’s cause that he preferred bigger backs or that Hunkie Cooper, Pumphrey’s prep coach, considers Jeff Horton, the Aztecs’ chief recruiter, a father figure after playing for him at UNLV.

“I’ve got a lot better personality than Bobby,” cracked Horton, San Diego State’s offensive coordinator. “Hunkie knew he could trust me. That really helped. And I wasn’t concerned with his size. He’s a player who makes things happen.

“He’s one of the most electric backs in the country, if not the most electric.”

Pumphrey said Horton sold him on being part of a “ground and pound team.” In this era of running back by committee, Pumphrey said he loves being a workhorse and credits his offensive line for keeping him fresh.

“They do a good job of picking up their responsibilities and that makes it easier for me to go against one or two guys at the most,” he said. “I know when it’s the right time to get down on the ground to stay as durable as possible and I do my best to make guys miss.”

Despite his impressive numbers, Pumphrey hasn’t even entered the Heisman Trophy conversation and his size will probably scare off some teams in the next NFL Draft. But Las Vegas-based NFL agent Steve Caric projects Pumphrey as a second- or third-round pick.

“His size will definitely be a talking point for NFL teams, not so much his height but his weight. He’s slight,” he said. “With that said, I’m a huge fan of the kid. He’s extremely explosive, really quick.”

Caric said Pumphrey compares favorably to Minnesota Vikings running back Ronnie Hillman, the 5-9, 200-pound ex-Aztec who was the Denver Broncos’ third-round pick in 2012.

“He’s faster than Hillman, quicker, more explosive and has better vision,” he said. “I don’t see why he can’t go on day two of the draft.”

Pumphrey is prepared to silence the skeptics all over again in the NFL.

“I already know going into the next level people are going to criticize me. I’ve been criticized my whole life,” he said. “I’m going to have to prove myself.”

For now, he’s focused on helping the Aztecs bounce back from their 42-24 upset loss at South Alabama. San Diego State has won 11 consecutive conference home games and the Rebels (2-3, 1-0 MW) haven’t won at Qualcomm since 2000.

“We definitely won’t look like last week, I can tell you that,” he said. “Everybody came to practice mad about last week. Everybody’s excited about this game.”

