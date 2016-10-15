RJ Picks: UNLV at Hawaii

UNLV is on the road against Hawaii tonight in Honolulu.
Kickoff is at 9:00 p.m. and the Rebels are 10-point underdogs.
We’ve made our picks below.
Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.
Youmans record: 3-1
Prediction: Hawaii 33, UNLV 27. The Warriors are big favorites, but UNLV's Tony Sanchez said "this game will go down to the end." #RJpicks— Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 15, 2016
Dewey record: 1-4
Prediction: UNLV 27, Hawaii 24. Rebels run wild on Rainbow Warriors, D does enough to deliver UNLV's 1st W in Hawaii since 2000. #RJpicks— Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 15, 2016
Bradley record: 2-3
My @unlvfootball pick today: it's upset day for Rebels - @unlvfootball 38, @HawaiiFootball 17 #RJpicks— Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) October 15, 2016
Steidler record: 1-4
Prediction: Hawaii 34, UNLV 24. Maybe a different story on the 9th island, but road a trip to the other 8 is never easy #RJpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 15, 2016
Manzano record: 3-1
Prediction: UNLV 38, Hawaii 35. Rebels win in a wild shootout after slow start. #RJpicks— Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 15, 2016
Leiker record: 2-2
Prediction: Hawaii 34, UNLV 30. Both teams can run the ball. But Hawaii passes it better, and that will be the difference. #RJpicks— Allen Leiker (@AllenLeikerLVRJ) October 15, 2016
Fratto record: 3-2
Hawaii 30, UNLV 27 Rebels will battle but struggle to contain Rainbows potent rushing attack which will also open up passing lanes #RJPicks— Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 14, 2016
RJ Picks overall record: 15-18