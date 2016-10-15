RJ Picks: UNLV at Hawaii

UNLV is on the road against Hawaii tonight in Honolulu.

Kickoff is at 9:00 p.m. and the Rebels are 10-point underdogs.

We’ve made our picks below.

Prediction: Hawaii 33, UNLV 27. The Warriors are big favorites, but UNLV's Tony Sanchez said "this game will go down to the end." #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 15, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 27, Hawaii 24. Rebels run wild on Rainbow Warriors, D does enough to deliver UNLV's 1st W in Hawaii since 2000. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 15, 2016

Prediction: Hawaii 34, UNLV 24. Maybe a different story on the 9th island, but road a trip to the other 8 is never easy #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 15, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 38, Hawaii 35. Rebels win in a wild shootout after slow start. #RJpicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 15, 2016

Prediction: Hawaii 34, UNLV 30. Both teams can run the ball. But Hawaii passes it better, and that will be the difference. #RJpicks — Allen Leiker (@AllenLeikerLVRJ) October 15, 2016

Hawaii 30, UNLV 27 Rebels will battle but struggle to contain Rainbows potent rushing attack which will also open up passing lanes #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 14, 2016

Youmans record: 3-1Dewey record: 1-4Bradley record: 2-3Steidler record: 1-4Manzano record: 3-1Leiker record: 2-2Fratto record: 3-2RJ Picks overall record: 15-18