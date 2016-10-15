Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV at Hawaii

UNLV is on the road against Hawaii tonight in Honolulu.

Kickoff is at 9:00 p.m. and the Rebels are 10-point underdogs.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Youmans record: 3-1

Dewey record: 1-4

Bradley record: 2-3

Steidler record: 1-4

Manzano record: 3-1

Leiker record: 2-2

Fratto record: 3-2

RJ Picks overall record: 15-18
 