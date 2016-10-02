UNLV beats Fresno State, 45-20

Two bad football teams trying to become decent.

That’s how UNLV coach Tony Sanchez described the matchup between the Rebels and Fresno State before Saturday’s night’s Mountain West opener for both teams at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV is clearly closer to becoming a decent team than the Bulldogs after running over Fresno State 45-20 before an announced homecoming crowd of 17,811.

The Rebels (2-3, 1-0 MW), who entered as the nation’s 14th-ranked rushing offense, exploited Fresno State’s porous run defense, rushing for 364 yards on 54 carries as they snapped a three-game losing streak and started 1-0 in the conference for the second straight season under Sanchez and only the fifth time in 18 years.

UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed made some big plays in his first collegiate start. He scored on a 91-yard touchdown run that was the longest play from scrimmage in school history and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to freshman Elijah Trosclair.

.@daltonsneed does it himself and runs from end zone to end zone! Longest rush in UNLV History! Officially 91 yards.#UNLVFB#SCTop10pic.twitter.com/m5AAuN6aF2 — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 2, 2016

Charles Williams, a true freshman out of Fresno, California’s Bullard High School, ran for 153 yards and a touchdown against his hometown school and Lexington Thomas ran for a 1-yard TD for the Rebels, who won their Mountain West home opener for just the third time since the league started in 1999.

The Rebels’ David Greene added late touchdown runs of 9 yards with 2:29 to play and 16 yards with 1:32 left.

UNLV scored touchdowns on three straight possessions in the second quarter to take a 21-7 halftime lead. The Rebels blew a 28-14 second-half lead at Fresno State last season, but held on this year, thanks in large part to Sneed.

Facing third-and-11 at his own 9, Sneed dropped back to pass and was pressured into the end zone, where he eluded a tackle for a potential safety. He then scrambled out of the pocket and raced down the sideline to extend the lead to 28-10 midway through the third quarter.

UNLV’s ongoing struggles against the deep ball kept the game interesting as the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1) cut their deficit to 31-17 on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Chason Virgil to Aaron Peck with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

Fresno State made it 31-20 on a 47-yard field goal by Kody Kroening with 11:17 left in the game.

Sneed completed 8 of 16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown and had 15 carries for 147 yards and a score. Sneed’s rushing effort, combined with Johnny Stanton’s 131 yards rushing in the 33-30 overtime loss to Idaho on Sept. 24, gives UNLV quarterbacks back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in school history.

Sneed completed his first career TD pass with 2:56 left in the first half, finding true freshman Trosclair wide open downfield. It was Trosclair’s first career catch.

UNLV went ahead 14-7 on a five-yard run by Williams, who set up the score with a 39-yard scamper on third-and-2.

Fresno State tied it 7-7 when Virgil hit Peck on a slant for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cap a four-play, 76-yard drive. Virgil and Peck hooked up for a 52-yard pass to set up the score.

The Rebels took a 7-0 lead on Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown plunge with 10:11 left in the first half. UNLV ran the ball 13 times on the 14-play, 70-yard drive.

For the first time in 17 games under Sanchez, the Rebels won the coin toss and elected to defer until the second half. The strategy worked as UNLV’s defense forced Fresno State to punt on its opening possession.

The Bulldogs passed up a chance for a 40-yard field goal late in the first half when the Rebels stopped them on fourth-and-1 at the UNLV 23. Fresno State had good field position after an eight-yard punt by Evan Pantels, who pinned the Bulldogs deep in the fourth quarter with a 52-yard punt.

The Rebels will try to even their record at 3-3 on Saturday at No. 19 San Diego State (3-1), which was upset 42-24 on Saturday by South Alabama.

