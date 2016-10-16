UNLV beats Hawaii on the road in roller coaster game, 41-38

HONOLULU — UNLV’s football team wasn’t about to leave Hawaii without a win this time around.

Evan Pantels kicked a game-winning 28-yard field goal with 51 seconds left to lift the Rebels (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) to a wild 41-38 win over the Rainbow Warriors (3-4, 2-1) before an announced crowd of 28,729 early Sunday morning Pacific time at Aloha Stadium.

After suffering a gut-wrenching loss on a bizarre finish here in 2014, it appeared UNLV was destined to endure a similar fate after falling behind 38-31 following a controversial play in the fourth quarter. But the Rebels answered with a touchdown to tie it on a 34-yard touchdown run by Lexington Thomas with 4:58 left. And, after a penalty nullified a fumble return for a touchdown by UNLV, the Rebels retained possession and drove for the game-winning score.

Paul Harris scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 9:02 left to play to give the Rainbow Warriors a 38-31 lead two plays after it appeared the Rebels had recovered a fumble in a tie game.

Marcus Kemp caught a 32-yard pass at the UNLV 33 but fumbled the ball when Darius Mouton punched it out. Kenny Keys recovered the ball as the Rebels celebrated and were awarded possession. However, after the officials reviewed the play, it was ruled that the fumble went out of bounds because a UNLV player had touched the ball when he was out of bounds.

Harris rushed for 28 yards on the next play to set up his score.

UNLV marched 81 yards before settling for a tiebreaking 18-yard field goal by Evan Pantels instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1. The Rebels rushed for 73 yards on nine carries on the drive.

The teams were tied 21-21 at halftime as Sneed bounced back in a big way from his historically poor passing performance against San Diego State. After completing 2 of 12 passes for 9 yards against the Aztecs, Sneed was 12-for-15 for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters.

The Rebels tied it at 21-all with 34 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard plunge by David Greene that capped a 10-play, 76-yard drive. Sneed completed three consecutive passes in the march, including standing in under heavy pressure to deliver a 35-yard pass down the middle to tight end Andrew Price, who hauled it in over his head to the Hawaii 15. Sneed threw a 9-yard pass to Mekhi Stevenson on second-and-goal from the 10 and short-yard specialist Greene punched it in on the next play.

The Rainbow Warriors went ahead 21-14 on a 1-yard run by Steven Lakalaka set up by Dru Brown’s 38-yard pass to Marcus Kemp, who appeared to push off on Rebels cornerback Darius Mouton, who fell down and protested to no avail.

The Rebels tied it at 14-14 when Lexington Thomas turned a short shovel pass from Sneed into a 37-yard score to cap a 90-yard drive. UNLV converted 5 of 7 third downs in the first half, including two of them on the march. Sneed hit Stevenson for a 7-yard pass on third-and-4 at their own 15 and Greene picked up 2 yards on third-and-1. Sneed hit Devonte Boyd in stride on a quick slant that went for 19 yards and Thomas scored on the next play.

Sneed matched his completion total at San Diego State on UNLV’s opening drive, connecting on two passes to converted defensive back Jericho Flowers. He led the Rebels to a touchdown on their second drive, scrambling for 19 yards to pick up a first down on third-and-9 before finding Boyd four plays later for a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead. It was Boyd’s first touchdown catch since the Sept. 1 season opener.

Hawaii answered with two long scoring drives keyed by long runs by Diocemy Saint Juste and Paul Harris. Saint Juste sprinted 55 yards off right tackle to set Hawaii up at the 3 and Steven Lakalaka took it in from a yard out to tie it 7-7.

After UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech entered for a series and the Rebels promptly went 3-and-out, Hawaii drove 71 yards to go ahead 14-7. Harris exploded for 35 yards on third-and-4 to the UNLV 3. Brown then hit Dakota Torres for a 3-yard touchdown pass. Hawaii converted six of nine third downs in the first half, including two on the drive. Brown threw a wobbler on third-and-4 that Dylan Collie bobbled before snatching the ball out of the air for a first down.

UNLV will host Colorado State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rams (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) made things interesting in a 28-23 loss at No. 15 Boise State (6-0, 3-0), recovering two onside kicks in the final six minutes and scoring three straight touchdowns to cut the deficit to five with 3:35 left.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal or 702-383-0354. Follow him on Twitter: @tdewey33