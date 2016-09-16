UNLV at Central Michigan: position-by-position breakdown

QUARTERBACK

Johnny Stanton has been serviceable for UNLV through two starts, but senior Cooper Rush might be the best quarterback in the Mid-American Conference. Rush, who is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt this season, is in his fourth year starting for the Chippewas and will likely finish as the school’s all-time passing leader.

Edge: Central Michigan

RUNNING BACK

Both teams rely on running back duos. The Rebels have sophomore Lexington Thomas and freshman Charles Williams, while Central Michigan has junior Devon Spalding and freshman Jonathan Ward. Right now UNLV’s younger backs have the edge in production.

Edge: UNLV

RECEIVERS

Five Chippewas players have more than 50 receiving yards through the first two games of the season, with senior Jesse Kroll leading the way with 144. UNLV’s Devonte Boyd has nine catches and 219 yards to his name so far this year, but Darren Woods Jr. is the only other Rebels receiver with more than 50 yards.

Edge: Central Michigan

OFFENSIVE LINE

UNLV’s offensive line has helped the team average 227.5 rushing yards through two games and allowed only one sack, despite playing against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Central Michigan has already allowed seven sacks on the year for a total loss of 38 yards.

Edge: UNLV

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Chippewas line has been stout thus far, with six sacks on the year. Central Michigan’s opponents are also averaging only 47 rushing yards per game. The Rebels have sacked their opponents two times thus far and given up an average of 163.5 rushing yards per game.

Edge: Central Michigan

LINEBACKER

UNLV has the edge at experience and production at the defense’s second level, with seniors Ryan McAleenan and Tau Lotulelei leading the team in tackles. Senior Nathan Ricketts leads Central Michigan in tackles, but the Chippewas’ other two starters are sophomores.

Edge: UNLV

SECONDARY

Both teams appear relatively evenly matched on the back end, and both have faced tough tests in UCLA and Oklahoma State. Central Michigan has fared slightly better through two games, allowing an average of 185 passing yards and picking off three passes.

Edge: Central Michigan

SPECIAL TEAMS

Evan Pantels averages 38.8 net yards per punt for UNLV, more than the combined net average of Central Michigan’s two punters. The Rebels return game is also stronger on kicks, with Charles Williams, Torry McTyer and Darren Woods Jr. all getting the chance to run kickoffs back this year.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Central Michigan will need to make sure it refocuses quickly after a crazy victory over Oklahoma State. The Chippewas crowd is likely to be racous though as it celebrates the team coming home, which could make it a difficult atmosphere for the Rebels to play in.

Edge: Central Michigan

HANDICAPPER’S TAKE

Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): CENTRAL MICHIGAN 36 - UNLV 27 — Central Michigan probably won’t need to draw up a now-familiar last-play Hail Mary (note: 2014 Bahamas Bowl vs. Western Kentucky and last week at Oklahoma State) to beat UNLV. But if the Chippewas are still celebrating last week’s Stillwater miracle, the improved Rebels could stay within earshot. Bruising 250-lb. junior college quarterback Stanton gives Vegas an extra dimension, and the Rebels are covering numbers consistently on road (14-5 as away dog since 2013).

Ben Gotz is a sports reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Contact him at bgotz@reviewjournal.com or follow him on Twitter @BenSGotz.