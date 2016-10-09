UNLV falls to San Diego State on the road, 26-7

SAN DIEGO — Dalton Sneed dazzled with two big touchdown plays in a near flawless first collegiate start for UNLV. But the redshirt freshman quarterback could barely complete a pass in his second start for the Rebels, a 26-7 loss to San Diego State on Saturday night before an announced crowd of 33,296 at Qualcomm Stadium.

At the end of the third quarter, Sneed’s stat line consisted entirely of single digits, as he had completed only 1 of 9 passes for 4 yards, an interception and a quarterback rating of minus-7.4. His only completion to that point was a 4-yard pass to Devonte Boyd late in the third quarter. Things didn’t get much better in the fourth quarter, as he finished the night 2-for-12 for 9 yards a week after producing a 91-yard touchdown run and 61-yard touchdown pass in a 45-20 win over Fresno State.

The Aztecs (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West), coming off an upset loss at South Alabama that snapped their 13-game win streak and knocked them out of the polls, jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and appeared poised to blow out the Rebels (2-4, 1-1). But UNLV’s defense delivered a touchdown and came up with some key stops to keep the game close at halftime, when San Diego State led 13-7.

The Aztecs wore down the Rebels in the second half, though, scoring two unanswered touchdowns to push their lead to 26-7. Donnel Pumphrey scored on a 9-yard run to cap a 60-yard drive and make it 20-7 with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Rashaad Penny made it 26-7 on a 4-yard run to cap a 81-yard drive with 12:47 to play.

Pumphrey, the nation’s leading rusher from Canyon Springs High School, finished with 141 yards rushing on 31 carries for his 26th career 100-yard game and had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards.

Penny rushed for 110 yards for his first career 100-yard rushing game and opened the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown catch.

San Diego State’s sophomore quarterback Christian Chapman completed 15 of 20 passes for 215 yards and the TD to Penny. But Sneed, who had 56 yards rushing, couldn’t get anything going through the air. After engineering UNLV’s only turnover-free game of the season against one of the league’s worst defenses in Fresno State, he threw an interception on the Rebels’ first offensive play of the game against one of the league’s best defenses.

Junior Kurt Palandech made his first appearance this season with less than six minutes remaining.

UNLV, a 15-point underdog, trailed by six at halftime despite getting outgained by more than 200 yards (257 to 52). The Rebels were outgained by 338 yards overall (460 to 122).

John Baron booted a career-long 50-yard field goal to give the Aztecs a 13-7 halftime lead.

The Rebels cut their deficit to 10-7 when backup defensive lineman Dominic Baldwin scored on a 20-yard fumble recovery with 10:35 left in the first half. Defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga forced the fumble, knocking the ball out of Chapman’s hand, and Baldwin picked it up and rumbled into the end zone.

Things couldn’t have started much worse for UNLV, which got burned for a 41-yard touchdown pass on the fourth play of the game. Chapman floated a pass down the sideline to Penny, who was wide open and glided into the end zone to put San Diego State up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. The play capped a 72-yard drive.

Aztecs cornerback Derek Babiash then picked off Sneed’s underthrown ball, and San Diego State capitalized on Baron’s 48-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first quarter.

Sneed was 0-for-5 with an interception and passer rating of minus-40 in the first half. The Rebels finished with 113 yards rushing on 35 carries and Lexington Thomas and Charles Williams were limited to 48 yards on 18 carries.

UNLV will be at Hawaii (3-3, 2-0 MW) at 9 p.m. (PDT) on Saturday.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354.