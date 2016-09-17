Posted Updated 

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_005_7036818.jpgBuy Photo
Kelly/Shorts Stadium is shown before UNLV takes on Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_007_7036818.jpg
Young football fans watch the Central Michigan marching band pass by before a game against UNLV at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_011_7036818.jpg
Football fans and members of the Central Michigan marching band pass by before a game against UNLV at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_009_7036818.jpg
Football fans watch the Central Michigan marching band pass by before a game against UNLV at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_010_7036818.jpg
UNLV fan Dan Geimer, who drove 2,000 miles from Henderson, left, cheers on football players before they play against Central Michigan at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_008_7036818.jpg
UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) prepares to take the field to warm up before playing against Central Michigan in a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_006_7036818.jpg
UNLV fan Dan Geimer, who drove 2,000 miles from Henderson, waits to cheer on football players before they play against Central Michigan at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_002_7036818.jpg
UNLV players warm up on the field before playing against Central Michigan in a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_004_7036818.jpg
UNLV players make their way onto the field before playing against Central Michigan in a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_003_7036818.jpg
Attendees are silhouetted against the sky before UNLV takes on Central Michigan in a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV football vs. Central Michigan — LIVE STATS

web1_fbc_unlv_091716cs_001_7036818.jpg
Kelly/Shorts Stadium is shown before UNLV takes on Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV visits Central Michigan Saturday at noon. Follow the game live here.

Read Full Story
 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...