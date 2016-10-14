UNLV at Hawaii: postion-by-postition breakdown

QUARTERBACKS

Hawaii started Dru Brown the last two games, and the sophomore rewarded the team by completing 76 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over San Jose State and UNR. Redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed has completed only 11 of 29 passes for UNLV.

Edge: Hawaii

RUNNING BACKS

The Rainbow Warriors have an exciting trio of runners in Diocemy Saint Juste, Steven Lakalaka and Paul Harris. All three are averaging over five yards per carry and have a combined 984 rushing yards on the season. The Rebels’ duo of Charles Williams and Lexington Thomas has a combined 833 yards and nine touchdowns this year.

Edge: Hawaii

RECEIVERS

Four Hawaii pass catchers have over 100 receiving yards this season, with Marcus Kemp leading the way with 510 yards and four touchdowns. Kemp, a senior, was recently added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. Only two UNLV pass catchers have over 100 receiving yards.

Edge: Hawaii

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Rebels continue to maul opponents up front, ranking 17th in the country with an average of 246 rushing yards per game. Sneed was sacked two times in UNLV’s loss to San Diego State last week, but the team is still tied for the eighth fewest sacks allowed in the nation this season with four.

Edge: UNLV

DEFENSIVE LINE

Hawaii has one of the worst rushing defenses in the FBS, ranking 116th by allowing 236 yards on the ground per game. The Rainbow Warriors do have a relatively strong pass rush, with 14 sacks on the season, but UNLV has been less leaky so far up front.

Edge: UNLV

LINEBACKERS

The Rebels top two linebackers, Tau Lotulelei and Ryan McAleenan, have combined for 100 tackles this season, 7½ tackles for loss and 2½ sacks. Hawaii’s Jahlani Tavai and Russell Williams Jr. have made a few more plays in the backfield, but Lotulelei and McAleenan have been more consistent.

Edge: UNLV

SECONDARY

Both teams allow around 250 passing yards per game, but UNLV’s coverage has appeared stickier through six games. The Rebels have defended 32 passes this season while the Rainbow Warriors have 19 passes defensed. UNLV has allowed more big plays through the passing game, however.

Edge: UNLV

SPECIAL TEAMS

Hawaii kicker Rigoberto Sanchez was selected as the Mountain West’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday, and is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals this season. The Rainbow Warriors’ punt coverage is worse than the Rebels, but their kickoff return coverage is better.

Edge: Hawaii

INTANGIBLES

Hawaii is 2-0 at home this season while UNLV is 0-3 on the road. The Rebels have lost in their last three trips to face the Rainbow Warriors by an average score of 48-22. The time difference might affect UNLV late in the game, as it will be close to midnight Pacific Time when the fourth quarter rolls around.

Edge: Hawaii

HANDICAPPER’S TAKE

BRUCE MARSHALL (goldsheet.com): *HAWAII 31, Unlv 17 — The ghosts of Elvis, Don Ho, and Jack Lord all seem to have embraced first-year Hawaii head coach and alum Nick Rolovich, the newest star in Honolulu after two impressive wins to open the Mountain West slate. The Warriors now have an answer at quarterback in sophomore Dru Brown (68% completions), and balance with slashing runners Diocemy Saint-Juste and Steven Lakalaka. Meanwhile, UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed’s shortcomings (2 of 12 passing last week) were exposed at San Diego State, and Tony Sanchez says that backup Kurt Palandech will gets snaps at Aloha Stadium. Note that the host team has won last 7 in series straight up!

