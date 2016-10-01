What will UNLV Rebels wear against Fresno State Saturday? — PHOTOS

It’s week 5 in the college football season and the Rebels are going all black for the first time.

UNLV will wear all black for its uniforms Saturday against Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium for the “blackout game.”

That’s black jersey, black pants, black shoes, black sleeves when they face the Bulldogs.

It will be a #RebelBlackout TOMORROW at @SamBoydStadium!!!



Come early & enjoy the Rebel Block Party!



Be sure to wear #UNLVFBpic.twitter.com/UHtJqnOf0W — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 1, 2016

Oh, they’ll be wearing matte black helmets for the first time, too.

Ladies and gentlemen the wait is over. The black helmets are here and ready to go #unlvfbpic.twitter.com/e8wr2BNcvt — UNLV Equipment (@UNLVEquipment) September 27, 2016

Fresno State will wear white helmets, white jerseys, red sleeves, blue pants and blue/white shoes.

Gameday unis are packed, time to hit the road for UNLV. #GoDogspic.twitter.com/y34ax93Snl — Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) September 30, 2016

Bill Bradley is the sports editor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He can be reached at 702-387-2909 or bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbradleyLV