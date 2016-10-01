Posted 

What will UNLV Rebels wear against Fresno State Saturday? — PHOTOS

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s week 5 in the college football season and the Rebels are going all black for the first time.

UNLV will wear all black for its uniforms Saturday against Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium for the “blackout game.”

That’s black jersey, black pants, black shoes, black sleeves when they face the Bulldogs.

Oh, they’ll be wearing matte black helmets for the first time, too.

Fresno State will wear white helmets, white jerseys, red sleeves, blue pants and blue/white shoes.

