Magnin’s goal in waning seconds lifts UNLV women’s soccer team past New Mexico

Jordan Magnin scored with six seconds left to send UNLV to a 2-1 win over New Mexico in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

Magnin launched the winning shot from 25 yards out off an assist from Sophie Cortes to cap a second-half comeback by the Rebels (11-3-1, 4-1-1), who were outshot 15-12.

After Olivia Ferrier’s fifth-minute goal put the Lobos (6-6-2, 2-4) up 1-0, UNLV tied it when defender Chidera Akubuilo scored on a header off a free kick by freshman Georgia Kingman in the 68th minute.

Jordan Sallee had six saves for the Rebels.