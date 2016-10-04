Midfielder Jordan Magnin picks up Rebels’ fifth weekly award

UNLV midfielder Jordan Magnin has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Magnin scored two goals and recorded an assist as the Rebels wo two conference matches over the weekend against Wyoming and Colorado State.

The senior’s two first-half goals at Wyoming on Friday were her first two of the year, and the second proved to be the game-winner in a 3-1 victory. Magnin also assisted on senior Dakota Blazek’s goal in the 59th minute in a 2-0 win at Colorado State.

This is Magnin’s second career league Player of the Week honor after she earned the award on Nov. 2, 2015, and the fifth for the Rebels this season. The five awards tie the program record set in 2010.

The first-place Rebels have won five of their last six games, including three straight conference matches, and are in the midst of one of their best years in program history.

The team is within striking distance of several single-season records with seven regular season games still to play. UNLV’s 10 wins is three shy of the school record of 13 set in 2005, its 30 assists are two shy of the mark of 32 set last year and its 32 goals are six short of the record of 38 set by the 2010 team.