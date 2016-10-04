Rebels’ Danny Musovski earns second weekly award of season

UNLV forward Danny Musovski has been named the Western Athletic Conference’s Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday.

Musovski has been on a scoring tear since returning from a leg injury, with 10 points over the past four games. The MAC Hermann Trophy candidate recorded seven points, three assist and a goal, in UNLV’s first two games of conference play over the weekend.

He had two goals and an assist in the Rebels 3-1 win over CSU Bakersfield on Friday, and he scored the final goal of UNLV’s 4-0 victory against San Jose State Sunday.

Musovski ranks first in the WAC with 2.17 points per game, and his 15 points on the season ranks 25th in the NCAA.

The weekly award was the third of Musovski’s career.