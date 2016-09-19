UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team rallies, finishes sixth at Fighting Illini Invitational

The No. 25-ranked UNLV men’s golf team shot a final-round 3-over-par 283, its best round of the tournament, on Sunday and moved up one spot in the standings to finish sixth in the 15-team Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

The tournament featured 12 of the nation’s top-32 teams in the Golfweek rankings.

The Rebels totaled 28-over 868, 23 strokes behind the team champion, No. 2 Illinois. No. 4 Oklahoma placed second, 13 strokes behind the host Illini.

UNLV was led by sophomore Harry Hall, who tied for seventh in the 78-player field at 1-over 211 after a final-round even-par 70. Rebels junior Shintaro Ban tied for 19th at 6-over 216, shooting 1-under 69 in the final round.

Other UNLV players included junior John Oda (220, tied for 33rd), junior Ben Davis (225, tied for 48th) and freshman Yash Majmudar (229, tied for 60th).

* WOMEN’S SOCCER: At Johann Memorial Field, Sophie Cortes scored on a penalty kick in the 102st minute to lift the Rebels (7-2) to a 1-0, double-overtime victory over Cal State Fullerton (3-6). Jessie Clark had four saves for UNLV, which held a 22-15 edge in shots.