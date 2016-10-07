UNLV roundup: Volleyball team holds off Wyoming, stays unbeaten in Mountain West

Sadie Stutzman had 15 kills and eight assists to help UNLV to a 3-1 victory over Wyoming in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Bree Hammel had 13 kills and 11 digs and Alexis Patterson 53 assists for the Rebels (16-1, 5-0), who won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-27 and 25-14.

Ashley Owens and Alyssa Wing had 10 kills apiece for UNLV, which won its fifth straight match.

Kayla Slofkiss had 16 kills and 11 digs for the Cowgirls (10-7, 3-1), who had their four-match win streak halted.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: At Pacific Palisades, Calif., senior Carol Yang stunned the nation’s 21st-ranked player to open singles play in the main draw of the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships. Yang, ranked No. 103, downed Georgia’s Caroline Brinson 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and next will face No. 27 Kourtney Keegan of Florida in the round of 16.

MEN’S TENNIS: At Tulsa, Okla., senior Jakob Amilon lost his opening match to the nation’s 33rd-ranked player in the main singles draw of the ITA All-American Championships. Amilon, ranked No. 124, lost 7-5, 6-2 to Ohio State’s Hugo Di Feo and next will face No. 29 Julian Cash of Oklahoma State in the consolation round.

MEN’S SOCCER: At Edinburg, Texas, freshman Angel Lopez scored with four seconds left to lift Texas-Rio Grande Valley (3-5-2, 1-1-1) to a 2-1 win over UNLV (4-8, 2-1) in a Western Athletic Conference match. Oscar Velazquez scored on an assist from Timo Mehlich in the 45th minute for the Rebels, answering Ilias Kosmidis’ goal nine seconds earlier. UNLV outshot the Vaqueros 9-8, including a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.