UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team rallies past Colorado College, ties wins mark

Lily Sender scored her ninth and 10th goals of the season to help rally UNLV to a 4-1 victory over Colorado College in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jordan Magnin had a goal and two assists for the first-place Rebels (13-3-1, 6-1-1), who overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit in their fourth league road win of the season.

Lauren Milliet opened the scoring on an 18th-minute penalty kick for the Tigers (7-9, 3-5), who were outshot 15-7.

With Sunday’s win, UNLV matched the program record for victories in a season, set in 2005, and the Rebels’ 40 goals are the most in a season — surpassing the 38 they scored in 2010.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Albuquerque, N.M., the Rebels’ final entries still alive in the main singles draw, Carol Yang and Paola Artiga, were eliminated in quarterfinal and semifinal action of the USTA/ITA Mountain Region Championships.

Artiga lost to sixth-seeded Claudia Herrero of UNR 6-3, 6-4. Top-seeded Yang downed 10th-seeded Bianca Mok of Denver 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 in a quarterfinal before falling to Herrero 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a semifinal.