UNLV soccer: Men’s, women’s teams cruise to victories

Lily Sender had a first-half goal and a second-half assist to lead UNLV to a 2-0 victory over Colorado State in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Dakota Blazak also scored for the Rebels (10-3, 3-1) as they won their third straight and fifth in six games.

Jordan Sallee had six saves against the Rams (3-8-1, 1-3), who held a 17-12 edge in shots — including 11-5 in the first half

With 32 goals this season, the Rebels have eclipsed last year’s total of 30 — and have seven regular-season games remaining.

* MEN’S SOCCER: At Johann Memorial Field, freshman Timo Mehlich scored two first-half goals to lead the Rebels (4-7, 2-0) to a 4-0 win over San Jose State (1-8-2, 0-1-1) in Western Athletic Conference play. Marquis Pitt and Danny Musovski also scored for UNLV, which was outshot 16-14. Enrique Adame had three saves for the Rebels.