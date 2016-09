Alexis Patterson had 54 assists, 15 digs and just one error to help rally UNLV to a 3-2 victory over Fresno State in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday in Fresno, California.

Bree Hammel had 18 kills and 16 digs and Sadie Stutzman 17 kills for the Rebels (14-1, 3-0), who overcame a two-set deficit. The scores were 22-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 and 15-13.

Aleisha Coates had 19 kills and Madelyn Halteman 32 assists for the Bulldogs (9-5, 0-3).