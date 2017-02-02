3 takeaways from the UNLV Rebels’ loss to New Mexico

Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 80-77 loss to New Mexico on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. ANOTHER BIG MISSED OPPORTUNITY

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies likes to refer to the final minutes as “winning time,” and that’s where the Rebels have come up woefully short in what has now become a three-game losing streak.

All three losses — at Wyoming and San Jose State and then to New Mexico — were by a total of eight points.

“The fight, the competitive effort is all good,” Menzies said. “Too many defensive breakdowns. Glad we’ve been in winning time. Sure could be worse, but could be a lot better with our ability to finish games.”

UNLV had chances in all three games, but several missed layups cost them two road victories last week. And against New Mexico, the Rebels never trailed by more than six points, but the Lobos came up with most of the clutch shots at the end.

“It’s just the little things — loose balls, rebounds,” said UNLV’s Jovan Mooring, who scored 23 points. “They come back to haunt us. Unfortunately, it showed tonight.”

2. PROMISING GAME FOR GREEN

Tyrell Green had been in such a slump that he went from UNLV’s best player to a seat on the bench, a cold shooting spell that lasted for at least a month.

But Green was in rhythm from the beginning, looking smooth in making a 3-pointer on his first attempt. He went on to finish with a career-high 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He made 3 of 8 3-pointers.

“It felt good to have a game like that,” Green said. “Hopefully, I can keep playing to this form, and we can get some wins.”

The timing is good for UNLV, which enters its final full month of the regular season. Now it’s a matter of Green building on this performance.

“I never really lost confidence,” Green said. “I still shot shots in games that I was missing. I have great teammates who have confidence in me, and I have confidence. I was going to keep shooting it.”

3. DEFENSIVE UPS AND DOWNS

UNLV had no answers for New Mexico’s Elijah Brown, who scored 29 points and found his way to the free-throw line, making all eight. The Lobos also scored 45 points in the second half.

But the Rebels also forced 16 turnovers, outscoring New Mexico 25-8 on points off turnovers. Those active hands kept UNLV close all night, but not close enough to make up for the other defensive shortcomings.

