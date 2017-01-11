3 takeaways from the UNLV Rebels’ victory at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 71-66 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday at WisePies Arena/The Pit:

1. IT’S IMPORTANT TO BUILD MOMENTUM

Going on the road in one of the toughest places to play in the Mountain West should help the Rebels moving forward.

It wasn’t just the fact UNLV, a 10½-point underdog, pulled off the upset, it was how the Rebels did it. They closed the game with a 10-2 run, making key plays on both ends of the court.

That should be a confidence builder for them as they take a week to prepare for San Diego State on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Aztecs might be struggling, but they are still talented.

But it’s not just that game. UNLV needs to take the knowledge it can make the plays late to win games in the Mountain West no matter the site, opponent or atmosphere. That should be clear after this victory.

“It’s a good win for us,” Rebels point guard Jovan Mooring said. “I think we could have many more if we continue to play like we know we can play. Sometimes we don’t communicate how we’re supposed to, but tonight we followed the game plan, and it worked.”

2. THE REBELS WERE STRONGER MENTALLY

One of the major questions entering this game was what would be New Mexico’s mindset. The Lobos led by 25 points at home over UNR on Saturday and then by 14 with about a minute left. But UNR stormed back for a 105-104 overtime victory.

The gut-wrenching loss for the Lobos seemed to affect them against UNLV. They never put away the Rebels despite leading 25-14 early, and the longer the game went, the greater the pressure grew on the Lobos.

UNLV was the more confident team as the crowd became more antsy, and it’s no secret New Mexico coach Craig Neal’s job is on the line. That’s a lot of pressure on a team, and UNLV took advantage of the situation.

3. UNLV’S DEFENSE CAME UP BIG

The Rebels didn’t want forward Tim Williams, who entered averaging 19.1 points, to get the ball, and they limited how much he touched it. Williams took only eight shots, making five and scoring 11 points.

UNLV’s defense was particularly strong in the second half, with the Lobos shooting 55.6 percent in the first 20 minutes and 39.1 percent after that.

Guard Elijah Brown, who was averaging 17.3 points, made 4 of 13 shots and scored 13 points. He missed all five 3-point attempts.

“To win in places like this, you’ve got to play defense,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “In this conference in general, you have to be a good defensive team. They’re getting better in that area.”

