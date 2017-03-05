Posted 

3 takeaways from UNLV’s loss at Fresno State

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) goes past Fresno State's Nate Grimes in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele shoots over Fresno State's Terrell Carter II in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State's Deshon Taylor goes in for a dunk against UNLV's Kris Clyburn in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Christian Jones tries to stop Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Mar. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) drives past Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Jovan Mooring, center, is trapped by Fresno State's Deshon Taylor and Paul Watson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Kris Clyburn leads a fast break against Fresno State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Tyrell Green goes in to shoot against Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Jovan Mooring, right, tries to stop Fresno State's Deshon Taylor in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Troy Baxter Jr. goes in for a layup against Fresno State's Nate Grimes in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Kris Clyburn leads a break against Fresno State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Jovan Mooring, right, drives to the basket against Fresno State's Cullen Russo in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Jalen Poyser defends against Fresno State's Deshon Taylor in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) goes past Fresno State's Nate Grimes in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Troy Baxter Jr. goes in for a layup against Fresno State's Nate Grimes in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Kris Clyburn dunks over Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV's Kris Clyburn dunks over Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

FRESNO, Calif. — Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 72-59 loss to Fresno State on Saturday at Save Mart Center:

1. HOPE FOR THE FUTURE?

Troy Baxter Jr. threw down a dunk in the second half like he had been saving up a heavy dose of frustration.

Because he had.

Baxter got the chance to play after missing the previous five games with a foot injury.

“That dunk was anger,” Baxter said. “That was me sitting down for a long time. That was anger and stuff I’ve been dealing with the past couple of weeks.”

The freshman was the top-rated recruit in coach Marvin Menzies’ initial class, coming in as a four-star prospect. But his season has been marked by injury and his minutes limited. He didn’t play eight of the previous nine games.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard,” Baxter said. “Sometimes I’d be pissed that I’m not playing, and I’m not used to sitting like that. But I just have to take it in. It’s nothing negative.”

Baxter almost didn’t play in this game, either, but Menzies called on him after Tyrell Green hyperextended a knee in the second half. Menzies said he didn’t know the severity of Green’s injury.

With Green out, Baxter made 3 of 4 shots and scored six points. His 10 minutes of action were his most since playing 16 against Air Force on Jan. 21.

As for Baxter being part of the Rebels’ plans?

“We will keep all options open going into Wednesday,” Menzies said.

2. OVERALL, ANOTHER BAD DAY FOR UNLV

Wednesday’s 66-59 victory over Utah State was the rare high moment this season, but the Rebels went back to long stretches of missing layups and open jump shots and acting as if playing defense was optional.

The Rebels (11-20, 4-14 Mountain West) have gone through some remarkable cold shooting spells all season and had two against Fresno State (19-11, 11-7).

UNLV went 7:35 without a field goal during one first-half stretch, and the Rebels scored one basket in the first 9:10 of the second 20 minutes.

The shocking part was the Bulldogs didn’t win by 30 points, but UNLV fought back and even got within nine points with two minutes left.

“When they actually did the right things, the scouting report was pretty effective,” Menzies said. “And I think they know that, so that’s good.”

3. BUT THIS WAS A GOOD WEEK

Forget what happened against Fresno State. The focus with the Rebels should be on their future.

They picked up two commitments this past week, from 6-foot 6-inch Tervell Beck on Wednesday and 6-11 Chiekh Mbacke Diong on Friday. Menzies checked out more potential recruits Friday night in Fresno.

Soon, all the attention will turn to the future, and how much of an impact the 2017 class will have is unknown. But, after missing all season, hope finally arrived this week.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 