5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Boise State celebrates after Chandler Hutchison, center, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer against Colorado State in an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Boise State won 74-73. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) moves the ball away from Colorado State's Kimani Jackson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Boise State won 74-73. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Utah State's Jalen Moore (14) looks to pass the ball against San Diego State's Winston Shepard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. San Diego State won 71-65. (David Becker/AP)

Boise State's Paris Austin (30) drives the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Boise State won 74-73. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Boise State's Chandler Hutchison (15) moves the ball around Colorado State's Emmanuel Omogbo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Boise State won 74-73. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Five players to watch in UNLV basketball games this week against Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and at Utah State at 3 p.m. PST Saturday:

1. Chandler Hutchison, junior guard, Boise State: He is the Mountain West player of the week after averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in victories over Utah State and Colorado State, close to his season numbers of 18.0 and 8.5. Hutchison has five 20-and-10 games this season.

2. Jalen Moore, senior wing, Utah State: It’s a position change for Moore, who played inside until this season. He has made it work, averaging 17.5 points. Moore has played in every Utah State game of his career.

3. Nick Duncan, senior forward, Boise State: Averaging 10.7 points, Duncan has made 2.31 3-pointers per game and has hit a 3 in 65 of his past 76 appearances.

4. Koby McEwen, freshman guard, Utah State: Has shown why he was one of ESPN.com’s top 100 recruits this year. McEwen averages 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

5. Paris Austin, sophomore guard, Boise State: He became the starting point guard four games into the season, leading the Broncos to an 8-2 record over that time. Austin averages 10.8 points and 2.7 assists.

