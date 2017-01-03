5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Five players to watch in UNLV basketball games this week against Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center and at Utah State at 3 p.m. PST Saturday:

1. Chandler Hutchison, junior guard, Boise State: He is the Mountain West player of the week after averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in victories over Utah State and Colorado State, close to his season numbers of 18.0 and 8.5. Hutchison has five 20-and-10 games this season.

2. Jalen Moore, senior wing, Utah State: It’s a position change for Moore, who played inside until this season. He has made it work, averaging 17.5 points. Moore has played in every Utah State game of his career.

3. Nick Duncan, senior forward, Boise State: Averaging 10.7 points, Duncan has made 2.31 3-pointers per game and has hit a 3 in 65 of his past 76 appearances.

4. Koby McEwen, freshman guard, Utah State: Has shown why he was one of ESPN.com’s top 100 recruits this year. McEwen averages 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

5. Paris Austin, sophomore guard, Boise State: He became the starting point guard four games into the season, leading the Broncos to an 8-2 record over that time. Austin averages 10.8 points and 2.7 assists.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.