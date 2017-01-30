5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Here are five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s games against New Mexico at 8 p.m. Wednesday and against Colorado State at 3 p.m. Saturday:

1. Elijah Brown, junior guard, New Mexico: Is third in the Mountain West in scoring at 18.5 points per game. Also really good defensively, tied for sixth in the league with 1.3 steals per game. Was first-team all-conference last season as well as the Newcomer of the Year.

2. Emmanuel Omogbo, senior forward, Colorado State: Averaging a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. His rebounding average tops the conference.

3. Gian Clavell, senior guard, Colorado State: One of the Mountain West’s most dynamic players, he averages 18.5 and 6.5 rebounds. Clavell is making up for lost time after missing the first nine games after an offseason arrest, and is the current conference player of the week after averaging 30.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in victories over San Jose State and San Diego State.

4. Tim Williams, senior forward, New Mexico: Right behind Brown in scoring with a 17.9 average, and also averages 7.0 rebounds. Named first-team all-conference last season by the media and second team by the coaches.

5. Prentiss Nixon, sophomore guard, Colorado State: Helps give the Rams range with 29 3-pointers, tied for best on the team with Clavell. Also averages 12.6 points.

