Bishop Gorman’s O’Bannon has UNLV in final four

Las Vegas Prospects' Charles O'Bannon Jr. (25) dribbles the ball against Dream Vision in the NY2LA Sports Summer Showndown tournament game at Durango High School on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Charles O’Bannon Jr., an ESPN.com four-star basketball prospect who plays at Bishop Gorman High School, has UNLV in his final four list of schools.

He also is considering UCLA, Southern California and North Carolina State.

O’Bannon, a 6-foot-6-inch forward who is listed by ESPN as the nation’s No. 35 recruit, said he hasn’t decided if he will sign during the early period, which begins Wednesday.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 