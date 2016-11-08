Bishop Gorman’s O’Bannon has UNLV in final four

Charles O’Bannon Jr., an ESPN.com four-star basketball prospect who plays at Bishop Gorman High School, has UNLV in his final four list of schools.

He also is considering UCLA, Southern California and North Carolina State.

O’Bannon, a 6-foot-6-inch forward who is listed by ESPN as the nation’s No. 35 recruit, said he hasn’t decided if he will sign during the early period, which begins Wednesday.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.