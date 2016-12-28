Breaking down the UNLV Rebels game at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at Colorado State at 8 p.m. PST Wednesday:

BACKCOURT

Getting Gian Clavell back in the lineup after a month-long suspension looked like a positive for Colorado State, but the Rams have lost their past three games. They are still trying to figure out how to work Clavell, who last season averaged 20.8 points, back into the mix. Also, UNLV averages 14.1 assists compared to Colorado State’s 11.5.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

The Rams’ Emmanuel Omogbo averages a double-double (11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds). Colorado State also can go to Che Bob (9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Nico Carvacho (6.2 points, 4.5 rebounds). UNLV is expected to start Christian Jones, who averages 10.0 points and 6.6 rebounds, but had missed eight games due to foot and ankle injuries.

Edge: Colorado State

BENCH

Ten Rams average double figures in minutes, so coach Larry Eustachy isn’t afraid to go deep into his bench. UNLV has quality players it can bring in as well, such as Troy Baxter Jr. and Jovan Mooring, but Colorado State is deeper.

Edge: Colorado State

INTANGIBLES

Yes, it’s a new team under new leadership, but UNLV still has lost five consecutive games at Moby Arena. Until the Rebels actually win there, Colorado State will get the advantage in this category.

Edge: Colorado State

BETTING LINE

Colorado State -6

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.