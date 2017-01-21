Breaking down today’s UNLV-Air Force game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Air Force at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Air Force remains highly efficient at running its deliberate halfcourt offense even if the Falcons get out in transition more often. Trevor Lyons, Jacob Van and Zach Kocur combine to average 31.2 points and 7.7 assists. They are key to the Falcons averaging 77.5 points.

Edge: Air Force

FRONTCOURT

The Falcons have size restrictions imposed on them, so their tallest starter is 6-foot 7-inch Frank Toohey, but that doesn’t mean Air Force isn’t tough inside. Toohey and Hayden Graham combine to average 23.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. It’s a tough challenge for the Rebels, but Christian Jones (10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) is capable of producing a double-double, and 6-11 Cheickna Dembele is a tough matchup for the Falcons.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

UNLV has reserves who have been struggling and injured, but are capable providing quality minutes. If former starters Kris Clyburn and Tyrell Green return to earlier form and Troy Baxter Jr. doesn’t suffer problems with a groin injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s game against San Diego State, the Rebels will be in great shape. Especially against an Air Force team that isn’t especially deep.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Air Force gets out and runs more, adding to what already is a tough offense to defend. The Rebels have been hurt by back-door cuts this season, and no team runs those better than Air Force.

Edge: Air Force

BETTING LINE

UNLV -4

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.