Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-Fresno State game

FRESNO, Calif. — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at Fresno State at 4 p.m. Saturday:

BACKCOURT

Fresno State’s Jaron Hopkins (13.2) Deshon Taylor (11.6) and Jahmel Taylor (11.1) each average scoring in double figures. Hopkins also is first in the Mountain West in steals at 2.2 per game and third each in field goal percentage at 48.6 and assists with a 3.4 average.

Edge: Fresno State

FRONTCOURT

UNLV may have found a spark when it put Tyrell Green back in the starting lineup Wednesday against Utah State. He totaled 19 points and 12 rebounds, and frontcourt mate Christian Jones finished with 16 and 12. Paul Watson averages 11.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

The Rebels are better off if they shorten their bench, as they did in the victory over Utah State, so if they have to go deep, that’s not a good sign for them. Fresno State gets more consistent production from its reserves.

Edge: Fresno State

INTANGIBLES

The victory over Utah State was a huge confidence boost for UNLV, and the Rebels fed off Senior Night to carry throughout that game. Fresno State celebrates its seniors, so the Bulldogs will get their own energy boost.

Edge: Fresno State

BETTING LINE

Fresno State -12½; total 142½

