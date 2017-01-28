Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-San Jose State game

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against San Jose State at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Event Center:

BACKCOURT

No Spartans average double figures in scoring, which isn’t everything, of course. They are fairly even with UNLV in assists and 3-point shooting percentage, but the real separation is the Rebels have Jovan Mooring at point guard. He can be maddening to watch at times, but Mooring often makes game-changing plays.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

San Jose State’s Brandon Clarke is one of the Mountain West’s top players. He averages 18.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, and his 60.7 shooting percentage leads the conference. It will be up to UNLV’s Christian Jones and Cheickna Dembele to try to minimize Clarke’s impact, which won’t be easy.

Edge: San Jose State

BENCH

The Spartans go deep into their bench, but they don’t always get the most effective play. UNLV’s bench has been hit and miss, but the Rebels have more players who are capable of getting hot and making a true difference.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

The Event Center is an odd place to play, the 5,000-seat venue offering little in the way that speaks major college basketball. UNLV will have to create its own energy, and that might not be easy.

Edge: San Jose State

BETTING LINE

San Jose State -1½

