Breaking down tonight’s UNLV game at UNR

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday:

BACKCOURT

UNR’s Marcus Marshall leads the Mountain West with 20.3 points per game, and Lindsey Drew is first with a 5.2 assists average. Plus, D.J. Fenner averages 13.8 points. It’s quite a load for the Rebels, who need Jovan Mooring to be on his game in a big way.

Edge: UNR

FRONTCOURT

The Wolf Pack could have the conference’s best frontcourt, with Cameron Oliver averaging 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds and Jordan Caroline averaging 14.2 and 9.2. UNLV’s Christian Jones and Cheickna Dembele will have a tough time matching up.

Edge: UNR

BENCH

If the Wolf Pack have one glaring weakness, it’s lack of depth. There is a big drop-off once they go to the bench. UNLV isn’t exceptionally deep, either, but Tyrell Green is beginning to play like he did more than a month ago when he was the Rebels’ best player.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

UNR is going all out to make this a major event, from wearing “Battle Born” jerseys to having Michael Buffer announce the starting lineups. The Wolf Pack want to beat the Rebels and beat them badly. And then there’s that little matter of former UNLV coach Dave Rice, now a UNR assistant.

Edge: UNR

BETTING LINE

UNR -12½; total 146½.

