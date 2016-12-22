Breaking down tonight’s UNLV-Kansas game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against No. 3 Kansas at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Kansas runs a four-guard offense that averages 88.0 points. Frank Mason III leads the Jayhawks with 20.3 points, making 52.1 percent from 3-point range. Josh Jackson (15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists) is expected to be one of the top two or three picks in next year’s NBA Draft.

Edge: Kansas

FRONTCOURT

The Jayhawks start just one player inside, 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike. If the Rebels were to have any edge, it would be here, especially with the return of Christian Jones from an ankle injury. But the Jayhawks have an average 7.3-rebounding margin, and their guards are more than capable of helping out up front.

Edge: Kansas

BENCH

Kansas isn’t exceptionally deep, but the Jayhawks bring more talent off the bench than UNLV. And given the point spread, don’t be surprised to see a lot of Jayhawks receive playing time.

Edge: Kansas

INTANGIBLES

This could be the equivalent of a neutral-site game, which isn’t good news for what should be the home team. If Kansas gets on a roll, as expected, the Jayhawks might even think they’re back in Lawrence.

Edge: Kansas

BETTING LINE

Kansas -22½

