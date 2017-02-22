Breaking down tonight’s UNLV Rebels-Air Force game

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at Air Force at 6 p.m. PST Wednesday:

BACKCOURT

Air Force is a better team beyond the 3-point arc, making 37.4 percent of those shots compared to 33.0 percent for UNLV. But the Rebels have Jovan Mooring, who was the one mostly responsible for winning the prior meeting in Las Vegas when he scored 30 points. Which Mooring will show up is always the question, of course.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

Hayden Graham and Frank Toohey give Air Force a tough inside combo, combining to average 23.5 points and 10.1 rebounds. UNLV has struggled in the frontcourt, with Christian Jones hitting double figures in scoring just once in the past six games.

Edge: Air Force

BENCH

As is the case throughout the Mountain West, the Falcons aren’t especially deep. UNLV’s bench has been hit and miss, with some players stepping up and key times and the reserves disappearing in other games. But the Rebels have more potential to get production from their backups.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Even when UNLV brought much better teams here, the Rebels have struggled. They are 11-10 at Clune Arena compared to 24-2 against the Falcons in Las Vegas. The altitude of 7,081 feet is a challenge, and the lack of a big-time atmosphere means visiting have to create their own energy, which isn’t always easy.

Edge: Air Force

BETTING LINE

Air Force -4; total 146

