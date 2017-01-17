Breaking down tonight’s UNLV-San Diego State game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

San Diego State will be a major challenge for the Rebels. Jeremy Hemsley averages 16.1 points and has made 47.6 percent of his 3-pointers. Trey Kell averages 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. And Dakarai Allen leads the Aztecs with 25 and is second in blocked shots (12) and rebounds (68).

Edge: San Diego State

FRONTCOURT

The Rebels should be able to hold their own on the boards because neither team shines in that area. Overall, though, the Aztecs get more production out of their starting frontcourt, with Max Hoetzel and Zylan Cheatham combining to average 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Edge: San Diego State

BENCH

Getting forward Malik Pope back from an injured knee is big for San Diego State, and he is expected to continue to come off the bench for now. But he’s more like a starter and probably will be again before long. He isn’t the only one who could be a starter. Injuries have dented San Diego State’s depth, but the Aztecs are getting healthier.

Edge: San Diego State

INTANGIBLES

Being at home should help the Rebels, and they received a major confidence boost by winning at New Mexico a week ago. San Diego State has won eight consecutive games in this series, but most of these Rebels don’t have a personal history with the Aztecs.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

San Diego State -5

