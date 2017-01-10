Breaking down UNLV-New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Breaking down the UNLV basketball game at New Mexico at 6 p.m. PST Tuesday:

BACKCOURT

New Mexico’s Elijah Brown was chosen as the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, and he averages 17.3 points. UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said he was considering changing the lineup, which could mean Jovan Mooring receiving his first start. He’s been the point guard in reality anyway, and maybe he can help the Rebels get off to a strong start. Jalen Poyser needs to reclaim his earlier production, and he’s certainly capable of doing that. But guard play has been an issue all season.

Edge: New Mexico

FRONTCOURT

Tim Williams is playing as expected for the Lobos, averaging 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. Williams (59.5 percent) and 7-foot-1 center Obij Aget (60.3 percent) are a tough combination inside. UNLV’s Christian Jones and Tyrell Green have had their moments, but the consistency hasn’t been there, and UNLV truly misses Dwayne Morgan (hip).

Edge: New Mexico

BENCH

Eleven Lobos average double figures in minutes, so coach Craig Neal isn’t afraid to go deep into his bench. The Rebels have received productive play from their bench at times from players such as Troy Baxter Jr. and Cheickna Dembele, but it’s been sporadic.

Edge: New Mexico

INTANGIBLES

Most seasons, this would automatically go to the Lobos when they’re home. New Mexico, however, blew a 25-point lead on Saturday to UNR, and even was up 14 with just more than a minute left. That’s tough to come back from, and the first few minutes of this game will be telling concern the players’ mental state.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

New Mexico -10

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.