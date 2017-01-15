Coaches hope they have found right combination for UNLV Rebels

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies brought Jovan Mooring slowly, finally reaching the point where he was playing starters’ minutes at point guard even if he was still coming off the bench.

So when the time came to give Mooring, a junior college transfer, his first start on Tuesday at New Mexico, the transition was seamless.

Mooring totaled 19 points, six assists and five steals as 10½-point underdog UNLV upset the Lobos 71-66.

He wasn’t the only change to the starting line. Freshman forward Cheickna Dembele also was given the start, meaning it was a night of adjustments for several players, a balancing act coaches as they try to find the right combinations.

Menzies and his staff found the right one on this night, and the initial plan is to stay with the same starting five heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game against San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“The lineup was changed so we could get more production early in the game,” Menzies said. “We got more production, so I don’t see going away from it.”

With Mooring now officially the starter at point, that means sophomore Jalen Poyser moves almost full time to two-guard.

Poyser, who has struggled at point guard, is trying to reclaim his earlier shooting touch when he averaged 17.5 points through the first eight games, only to see that number fall to 13.3, which still leads the Rebels.

“That has nothing to do with what position he is on the floor,” Menzies said. “Whether he’s a one or a two, what’s a one or a two? What’s a point guard or a two-guard? One guy gets the offense started. Once you’re down in the half (court), our system is pretty much you’re a guard.

“It’s his shot selection, which he’s getting better at, and understands more and more every time he watches film. He knows right away, like, ‘That was a bad shot.’ So that’s one thing to know it. Now we’ve got to start to fix it a little bit quicker. We know how capable he can be and how good of a scorer he can be when he’s really taking the right kind of shots.”

Poyser’s confidence hasn’t taken much of a hit. He made only 2 of 13 shots at New Mexico, but made a 3-pointer with 3:31 left that tied the game and ignited a closing 10-2 run.

“The kid has confidence, and he knows we have confidence in him,” Menzies said. “He works on his game. He gets in a gym. He’s got a great attitude. He’s a great listener. Developing any skill and becoming a good player takes time, and he’s going through the process of growing and developing.

“It’s how you handle those off nights and the maturity level he shows that gives us the confidence in him to take that shot when you’re open. When he takes open shots, he’s shooting a pretty good percentage.”

Poyser isn’t the only one who has been experiencing difficulty with his shot. The other is senior forward Tyrell Green, who until about three weeks ago was UNLV’s best player. He scored 62 points over one three-game stretch before going into a shooting slump.

Green made 10 of 50 shots in a four-game stretch before being relegated to the bench at New Mexico. He made 3 of 8 shots in that game and scored seven points over 19 minutes.

“He handled it pretty well as a senior being in a starting position for so many games, and then saying, ‘Hey, Bro, I’m (putting) you on the bench, but I’m still expecting you to contribute,’” Menzies said. “He could’ve handled it one of two ways, and I think he handled it the best way.”

Maybe Poyser and Green will reclaim their shooting touches.

Mooring has played his way into a more prominent role, easing the transition.

“It makes it more comfortable, especially when you know what’s expected of you,” Mooring said. “So it’s not really much pressure. It’s just continue to do what you’ve been asked to do since coming off the bench.”

