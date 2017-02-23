Cold-shooting Rebels shot down by Air Force, 81-58

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — It’s been unseasonably warm here, with temperatures hitting almost 70 degrees.

UNLV, however, was colder than an Arctic blast, going almost 10 minutes without a field goal.

That stretch, which lasted from the 7:01 mark in the first half until 17:07 remained in the second, doomed the Rebels on Wednesday night in an 81-58 loss to Air Force at Clune Arena.

It was the eighth consecutive loss for the Rebels, who are one defeat from tying the record set in the 1958-59 basketball season. UNLV (10-18, 3-12 Mountain West) extended its record for most losses in a season.

The loss also dropped the Rebels into last place in the conference, with Air Force (11-17, 4-11) breaking the tie at the bottom. UNLV has three regular-season games remaining before the league tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jalen Poyser, who didn’t play Sunday after being suspended for breaking team rules, made a 3-pointer with 7:01 left in the first half to give UNLV a 24-22 lead. The Rebels then couldn’t make shots, and Air Force closed the half with a 16-4 run, capped by Jacob Van’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.

UNLV, which made 38.0 percent of its shots, was led by Tyrell Green’s 11 points. Poyser and Jovan Mooring each scored 10.

Hayden Graham scored 19 points to lead five Air Force players in double figures. The Falcons made 14 of 26 3-pointers.

