Decision to come next week on UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan

A decision will made early next week on whether UNLV junior forward Dwayne Morgan will play again this basketball season, coach Marvin Menzies said Friday.

Morgan, who last played Dec. 10 against Duke at T-Mobile Arena, underwent hip surgery over the summer. He played in eight games, starting six, before the pain worsened.

If Morgan, who averages 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, is ruled out for the remainder of the season, UNLV will apply for a medical redshirt. The doctors will have to declare that Morgan is unable to play.

“Monday or Tuesday we’ll probably have some final assessment on whether he will attempt to come back from the injury or not,” Menzies said.

