Duke has unique place in college basketball world

Dick Vitale, in Dick Vitale fashion, quickly ticked off what separates Duke from nearly every other college basketball program.

Tradition.

Championship coach.

Championship program.

Winning atmosphere.

“I think any kid who is really being recruited by them is going to be excited,” said Vitale, who will be on the ESPN broadcast when the fifth-ranked Blue Devils play UNLV at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “They walk in the living room and see Mike Krzyzewski. Their parents probably get great, big selfies. ‘Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?’ He’s earned that. He’s built that kind of program.

“The program stands for excellence. You can make the same evaluation with what exists down in Alabama in football in Nick Saban. I think both guys stand tall as the premier leaders of their respective sports, and that’s going to excite any young kid to want to wear their uniform that they pursue.”

UNLV players said what was expected when they met with the media Thursday, that they are taking the game against Duke like any other.

But they are human, and it would be natural for the Rebels to be more hyped the closer they get to tip-off. They know who’s coming to town, and they know it will be a sold-out arena for the first college basketball game ever played at T-Mobile.

Marvin Menzies and his staff might have to calm some nerves.

“I think it all comes down to focusing on the task at hand, not talking too much about the ramifications of the game as much as the details of what we need to do to be effective in the game,” Menzies said. “I think any time you get your emotions, butterflies going a little too hard sometimes, it can be a distraction. I’ve always felt like the best way to concentrate on having a good game is concentrate on the details of the game and give them specific things to think about.

“I’m not going to have to give them the big rah-rah speech, I don’t believe. I feel like the community and the media has done that enough for me, so I need to focus on giving them the best chance to be competitive in the game.”

UNLV is getting healthier, with guards Kris Clyburn and Uche Ofoegbu close to 100 percent from their illnesses last week. And forward Christian Jones is out of the walking boot on his right foot and even taking part in practices.

Menzies said Jones will return “maybe sooner than later,” and didn’t rule out playing him this weekend.

“He’s one of the guys that was kind of a staple for us in the early games,” Menzies said. “Getting him back would be a big surprise.”

With or without Jones, the Rebels face a daunting task in stopping a Duke team that is the nation’s most talented, but has dealt with injuries. Now those players are returning to the court.

The last time these teams met occurred in the 1991 national semifinals when it was UNLV that went in as the favorite before the Blue Devils emerged with a 79-77 victory. A year earlier, the Rebels beat Duke 103-73 for the national championship.

Duke has built on its success by winning four more national titles, while the Rebels are still trying to find their way back.

“(Menzies) came in in such a tough situation,” Vitale said. “Only three players on scholarship on the roster. I just hope, and I will stress this on the telecast, people are absolutely understanding of that and can’t expect instant gratification.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.