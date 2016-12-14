Dwayne Morgan, Christian Jones not expected to play Wednesday for UNLV Rebels

Forwards Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle) aren’t expected to play Wednesday in UNLV’s 7 p.m. basketball game against Incarnate Word at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It seems like we’re a little bit snakebit,” coach Marvin Menzies said Tuesday.

Morgan, who is 6 feet 8 inches, has started the past six games, and he averages 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. The 6-7 Jones missed five games with a foot injury before returning to face Duke on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, and he averages 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Cheickna Dembele, a 6-11 freshman who has battled a foot injury that cost him four games, could receive his first start. He has received limited time, and played a total of 14 minutes during the past two games.

UNLV (5-4) also has the issue of trying to bounce back from a 94-45 loss to the Blue Devils as it prepares for Incarnate Word (5-3).

“They’re down,” Menzies said of his players. “They’re down because they know they can play better, but at the same time, you can’t play basketball down. You’ve got to get ready for the next possession.”

