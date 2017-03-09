Posted Updated 

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_001_8088505.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_015_8088505.jpg
Fresno State guard Raven Johnson (2) tries to maintain possession of the ball over UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_014_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) drives against Fresno State forward Kristina Cavey (30) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_013_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_012_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) drives to the basket as Fresno State guard Zaria Branch (22) defends during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_011_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Brooke Johnson (2) passes the ball over Fresno State guard Candice White (10) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_010_8088505.jpg
UNLV center Katie Powell (21) shoots over Fresno State center Katelin Noyer (5) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_009_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) is fouled while shooting by Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_008_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) looks to shoot as Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) attempts to block during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_007_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots over Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_006_8088505.jpg
UNLV center Katie Powell (21) drives to the basket against Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_005_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots over Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_004_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots over Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_003_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots over Fresno State forward Kristina Cavey (30) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_002_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots against Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_017_8088505.jpg
UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier reacts as her team trails Fresno State in the final moments of their game during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_016_8088505.jpg
UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) pulls in a rebound over Fresno State guard Candice White (10) and Fresno State guard Emilie Volk (20) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_018_8088505.jpg
Fresno State players celebrate after defeating UNLV 53-51 in the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_028_8088505.jpg
Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) blocks a shot from UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_027_8088505.jpg
UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) fights for a rebound against Fresno State center Katelin Noyer (5) and guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_026_8088505.jpg
UNLV players react while playing Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_025_8088505.jpg
UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) sends up a shot over Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_024_8088505.jpg
Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) steals the ball from UNLV guard Brooke Johnson (2) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_023_8088505.jpg
UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier watches the action as her team plays Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_022_8088505.jpg
Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) blocks a shot from UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) as Fresno State forward/center Anais Kirvan (13) defends during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_021_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) drives to the basket past Fresno State guard Emilie Volk (20) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_020_8088505.jpg
UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) looks to get past Fresno State defense during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State ousts Lady Rebels again in MW semifinals

web1_bkw-mwtourney_030817cs_019_8088505.jpg
UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier questions a referee during a Mountain West Conference basketball tournament game against Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV spent an entire season remembering the feeling when Fresno State eliminated it in the semifinals of last year’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament.

That feeling was likely magnified when the Lady Rebels lost to the Bulldogs 53-51 again in the semifinals Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (18-14) have upset second-seeded Wyoming and third-seeded UNLV to reach the championship game. They will play No. 4 Boise State (24-7) at noon Friday for a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

After a layup by Bego Faz Davalos and a free throw by Kristina Cavey gave Fresno State the 53-51 lead, the Lady Rebels (22-10) had one attempt to tie the score with less than 10 seconds left.

After a timeout, they tried to go inside to Dakota Gonzalez, but Faz Davalos blocked her attempt at a game-tying shot.

“I thought Fresno did a really good job,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “They have great length in that zone, and it gave us a little trouble. We never really got into the flow offensively.”

 

Much of that length comes from Faz Davalos, the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. She scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half and finished with 10 rebounds. Cavey also scored 13.

“I thought we did a great job on No. 4 (Faz Davalos) in the first half, and then she just got hot in that second half,” Olivier said. “They’re smart. They went to her in the second half. We didn’t really have an answer.”

The Lady Rebels struggled offensively, especially near the end of the game. They didn’t score in the final 5:38, and the Bulldogs outscored them 6-0 in the final 4:21.

Dakota Gonzalez, UNLV’s leading scorer, finished with just eight points on 2-of-14 shooting, and the team shot 32.1 percent (18 of 56).

Brooke Johnson led the Lady Rebels with 16 points, and Dylan Gonzalez scored 14.

It was a much different outcome for the Lady Rebels, who defeated Fresno State 54-38 on Friday at Cox Pavilion.

“I think tournament time is a different time, so it’s kind of like everybody comes and plays at a completely different level,” Dylan Gonzalez said. “When you come into any game, you really have to act like you haven’t played that team before just because it’s a completely different mindset. Everybody is coming to try to take things to a another level, and that’s exactly what Fresno did.”

UNLV now must wait to see if its season will continue with a postseason berth.

“Our mindset was postseason, postseason, and it was really thinking about the NCAA,” Olivier said. “We’d be more than happy to go to the NIT and be very proud to represent the Mountain West in the NIT.”

The top seed in the conference that doesn’t advance to the NCAA Tournament gets an automatic bid to the National Invitation Tournament. Colorado State and Wyoming finished ahead of the Lady Rebels in the regular season.

“With 22 wins and the schedule that we played, I would think that the NIT would be more than happy to have us represent,” Olivier said.

In the first semifinal, Boise State knocked off regular-season champion Colorado State 65-61. Riley Lupfer led the Broncos with 17 points.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 