Gonzalez twins help Lady Rebels hold on for victory at New Mexico

Dylan Gonzalez and Dakota Gonzalez scored 13 points apiece to help UNLV hold off New Mexico 61-52 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Paris Strawther had 12 points and eight rebounds and Brooke Johnson 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Rebels (15-7, 6-4), who held a 46-37 edge in rebounds.

Canyon Springs product Cherise Beynon had 20 points and nine rebounds and Richelle van der Keijl 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lobos (12-10, 7-4), who never led but cut a 33-17 halftime deficit to 45-41 after three quarters.